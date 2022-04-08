The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
Horoscope for Friday, April 8, 2022

Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Lively discussions might bring about changes at home. Alternatively, changes at home might bring about lively discussions! Whatever happens, you want to rouse the troops and encourage friends or members of a group or organization to follow your lead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You can expect to be full of interruptions, as well as opportunities to meet new faces and see new places. (Not a boring day.) Nevertheless, there is a mildly accident-prone quality present, so pay attention to everything you say and do. (Best to make your plans behind the scenes.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions. For example. you might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own. Meanwhile, when talking to friends and groups, you’ll be convincing! Use this power wisely. “Let’s streak the ballfield!”

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you want to have a little excitement, which is why you might provoke others just to see their reaction. Possibly, you will meet a new and exciting friend? You will certainly be capable of powerful, decisive conversations with authority figures — bosses, parents and the police. Oh yeah.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is great day to study and learn something. It’s also a wonderful day to make travel plans. Your interest in philosophy, other cultures, religion and metaphysics is strong. You want to read and discover new ideas to expand your experience of the world.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might meet someone new and interesting today; or alternatively, a friend might surprise you. This could be related to the fact that you are proactive and decisive about settling issues related to taxes, debt and shared property. You want results and you will go after what you want!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People might be surprised to learn something unusual about you today or something that was previously private or unknown. Perhaps this is why you will have a vigorous conversation with a partner or close friend? You might also attract someone to you who is very chatty.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans might change. Or perhaps, you will nurture ideas for an exciting trip? Meanwhile, you will accomplish a lot at work because you feel mentally vigorous. However, you are also very independent today! Ideally, you will work on your own.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because you are such high-energy today, you might be too aggressive with your kids. Be aware that some part of you is secretly spoiling for a fight. Be aware of this and be patient. Take the high road. After all, Sagittarians like to be positive and happy! Do what you can to maintain this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be patient with family members today, especially during discussions or doing repairs at home. You might be inclined to want things your way. Frankly, you also want to be in control. Nevertheless, someone might throw you a curveball that catches you off guard.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’ll be assertive and direct in all your discussions with others today. Be careful that you don’t arouse opposition by coming on too strong. This might relate to a surprise when dealing with a pet, your health or your work. Don’t let anything trigger you. Easy does it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will be effective in discussions about finances, cash flow and money negotiations. In fact, when it comes to your possessions, you might be a tad aggressive! Meanwhile, parents should be aware that this is a mildly accident-prone day for their kids. Social plans might change. A surprise invitation might delight.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Katee Sackhoff (1980) shares your birthday. You have a pioneering spirit. You’re quick-minded, thorough, and independent. You are also well organized, which makes you an excellent manager. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you are letting go of things to create space for new beginnings next year. Time to finish things.

