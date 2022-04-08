The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Man stabbed in Loop after fight in CTA train station, attackers in custody

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed Friday night, after getting into a fight inside a CTA train station in the Loop.

Just after 6 p.m., the 30-year-old was involved in a fight with about five males in the mezzanine of a train station in the 1100 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

Police initially reported that one person stabbed the man in the chest, then the fight moved outside as the group continued to punch and kick the man on the ground, but a review of surveillance footage found the fight started inside the mezzanine, but the man was not stabbed inside the station or on CTA property, police said.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The attackers fled and were taken into custody near the 100 block of East 35th Street, police said. Charges are pending.

