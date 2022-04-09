The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Horoscope for Saturday, April 9, 2022

Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 11 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Creative solutions about many things might occur to you, but in particular, about something related to home and family. You might discover a way to have more privacy or solitude in beautiful surroundings — something that is supportive to you. (Always a luxury.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have wonderful, creative ideas to bring to the table. Friends and artistic colleagues will listen to what you have to say. You are ambitious and confident now, which is why people respect you and are ready to follow your lead. Oh yes, grab the baton and run with it!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have some excellent moneymaking ideas. Then again, these ideas might not be entirely practical. Guard against spending too much money on something or being extravagant, because it’s easy to go overboard, especially with luxurious items. “I had to have it!”

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is your lucky day. You feel happy, fortunate and ready to play a long shot. Grab every opportunity to enjoy beautiful places because you will delight and take pleasure in museums, art galleries, beautiful boutiques, plus gardening and cookware stores.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you feel quietly content and pleased with yourself. In part, this is because you have been generous to others, and this makes you feel good. (It always does.) This is a romantic and affectionate day for lovers. Money will come to many of you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today it will be easy for you to establish a heartfelt connection with someone, perhaps a close friend or even a member of a group. You will enjoy the company of creative, artistic people. This is a good day to schmooze with others — even members of the general public.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are admired today. Someone will notice that you have excellent taste (and you do). You have always had a fine, discriminating quality when it comes to beautiful things in your surroundings. Some of you will receive acknowledgement or recognition for your help with a coworker.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel if you can because you will enjoy opportunities to explore new horizons. In particular, you will enjoy the arts, the culture of other countries, and discussions about esoteric philosophies and hidden knowledge. (This stuff always intrigues you.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be generous to others and try to do fundraising or act for the benefit of someone. Ironically, you yourself, will also benefit from the generosity of someone, which means gifts and goodies might come your way, as well. This is a creative day for you. Stay in touch with your muse!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Relations with close friends and partners are warm and friendly today. In fact, you might find that you admire or even idealize someone close to you. This is a great day to share creative, artistic ideas with others because it’s exciting to see what is actually possible. “We did it!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might see an innovative, creative approach to health problems today or something to do with a pet. Or perhaps your creative innovation will relate to your work or a job you are doing? Whatever you do might lead to a boost in your earnings down the road.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a fabulous day for artists and for anyone who wants to pursue creative projects because you are in touch with your inner, artistic self. You will also feel tender-hearted toward children. Even sports will inspire you in some way.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kristen Stewart (1990) shares your birthday. You are strong-willed and passionate. You also have distinct, refined tastes. You are honest and forthright, which sometimes surprises others. This is an exciting year for you because it’s the beginning of a new nine-year cycle. Be courageous, be flexible, be open to new avenues of growth and direction!

