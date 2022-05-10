Menu planner: Get a taste of merry old England with Toad-in-the-hole

Toad-in-the-hole

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 to 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon coarse salt

Freshly ground pepper

4 eggs

1 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon stone-ground mustard, plus more for serving

12 ounces sweet pork sausage links (about 12 links)

Warmed maple syrup to taste for serving

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, salt and pepper. In a second medium bowl, whisk eggs, milk, melted butter and mustard until well combined and frothy. Slowly pour egg mixture into flour mixture and whisk until combined and smooth. Allow the batter to rest 30 minutes. Coat a 9-inch-square casserole dish with cooking spray. Arrange sausages in dish and bake in oven until partially cooked, about 15 minutes, turning halfway through. Remove casserole dish from oven. Pour or spoon batter into dish and return to oven. Bake about 20 to 25 minutes or until the batter turns light golden, puffs up and is crispy around the edges. Remove pudding from oven, cut into wedges and serve warm with syrup and more mustard on the side.

Per serving: 285 calories, 13 grams protein, 17 grams fat (53% calories from fat), 6.9 grams saturated fat, 20 grams carbohydrate, 155 milligrams cholesterol, 682 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Spiced pork with black-eyed pea salsa

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 25 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 (1 1/4-pound) pork tenderloin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black-eyed peas, rinsed

1/2 small seedless cucumber, cut into 1/4-inch pieces

3 green onions, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large ovenproof skillet on medium-high. Season the pork with the chili powder, cumin, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook 6 to 8 minutes, turning until browned on all sides. Transfer the skillet to the oven; roast 12 to 15 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 150 degrees. Remove from oven to cutting board and tent with foil; let stand 5 minutes before slicing. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the peas, cucumber, onions, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice, remaining 2 teaspoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Serve salsa with pork.

Per serving: 299 calories, 35 grams protein, 8 grams fat (24% calories from fat), 1.6 grams saturated fat, 20 grams carbohydrate, 92 milligrams cholesterol, 509 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Chicken paprika

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into strips

2 1/2 teaspoons paprika, divided

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added or regular fire-roasted diced tomatoes, with liquid

1/3 cup half-and-half

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish, if desired

Season the chicken with 1/2 teaspoon paprika and the salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes per side or until browned. Remove chicken from skillet. Add onion to skillet; cook and stir 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in tomatoes and remaining paprika. Bring to a boil. Return chicken and accumulated liquid to skillet. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 8 to 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Stir in half-and-half until blended. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired, and serve.

Per serving: 230 calories, 27 grams protein, 9 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 90 milligrams cholesterol, 198 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Roast beef wraps with horseradish slaw

For 2 wraps: In a medium bowl, combine 1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream and 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish. Fold in 1 cup coleslaw mix. Top each of two (10-inch) whole-grain flour tortillas with 1 cup baby spinach, 2 ounces deli sliced roast beef, 1 slice 50% light cheddar cheese and half the slaw. Roll tightly, folding the sides. Slice on the diagonal and serve.

Grilled cheese-and-tomato paninis

On Italian bread, spread a little pesto; top with tomato slices and part-skim mozzarella cheese slices. Coat outside of bread with cooking spray; brown in a skillet, pressing sandwiches with a spatula until cheese melts.