The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
At the Table News Videos

At the Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

Hosts Lynn Sweet and Laura Washington will be joined by New York Times reporters and best-selling authors Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, Sun-Times political reporter Tina Sfondeles and WBEZ politics reporter Dave McKinney on May 19.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE At the Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet
AtTheTable_021722_Digital_1_eventChorus.png

At The Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

On the next episode of At The Table, Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT, hosts Laura Washington and Lynn Sweet will be joined by New York Times National Political Correspondents and CNN Political Analysts, Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, to discuss their best-selling book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future.”

Tina Sfondeles, chief political reporter at the Sun-Times and Dave McKinney, state politics reporter at WBEZ, will also join to discuss the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Tune in to the conversation on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

At The Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet
Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
RSVP

Learn more about ‘This Will Not Pass’ in New book: Sen. Duckworth pushed back after Biden rejected her for VP over concerns about Thailand birth by our co-host, Lynn Sweet.

Next Up In Politics
Cryptocurrency exchange opens headquarters in Fulton Market
Billionaire laments Chicago violence, donates $25 million to train leaders of police departments here and across country
Compromise struck on new Chicago City Council ward map; could avoid referendum
Congressman Quigley endorses Giannoulias in heated Democratic primary: ‘I know Alexi will be a great secretary of state’
Deflection day? GOP gubernatorial hopeful Irvin takes reporters’ questions, but doesn’t answer most of them
In Chicago, advocates and providers brace for influx of patients if abortion rights are rolled back
The Latest
Sky forward Candace Parker looks to shoot against the Los Angels Sparks during the season opener.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA players prefer roster expansion over league expansion
The Sky are one of the 10 WNBA teams carrying 11 players as the 2022 season started, waiving seven players the week of their season opener to fit within the salary cap.
By Annie Costabile
 
Our_Father_00_03_39_04.png
Movies and TV
‘Our Father’: Netflix film uses fertility doctor’s own words to explain his sickening secret
Documentary feels like a horror film as it outlines how Dr. Donald Cline inseminated patients with his own sperm, resulting in dozens of children.
By Richard Roeper
 
COPTRAINING_051122_15.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: May 10, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Chicago police attempt to comfort a woman outside a crime scene where 2 men where shot and killed in the Humboldt Park near the tennis courts, Monday, May 9, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
5 víctimas de bala en Humboldt Park el lunes
Dos hombres estaban cerca de la calle en el bloque 1300 al este de la calle Luis Muñoz Marín cuando dos pistoleros se acercaron y abrieron fuego justo después de las 3 p.m. del lunes, dijo la Policía de Chicago.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell speaks during a news conference Monday morning at the County Building in the Loop to announce that the public defender’s office will begin representing immigrants in deportation proceedings.
La Voz Chicago
Programa del condado para representar legalmente a los inmigrantes muestra resultados
En todo el país, los defensores de inmigración en años recientes han presionado para obtener fondos federales para brindar representación legal a los inmigrantes en procesos de deportación.
By Elvia Malagón
 