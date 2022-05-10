On the next episode of At The Table, Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT, hosts Laura Washington and Lynn Sweet will be joined by New York Times National Political Correspondents and CNN Political Analysts, Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, to discuss their best-selling book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future.”

Tina Sfondeles, chief political reporter at the Sun-Times and Dave McKinney, state politics reporter at WBEZ, will also join to discuss the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Tune in to the conversation on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

At The Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT. RSVP

Learn more about ‘This Will Not Pass’ in New book: Sen. Duckworth pushed back after Biden rejected her for VP over concerns about Thailand birth by our co-host, Lynn Sweet.