Sunday, May 29, 2022
Horoscope for Sunday, May 29, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you have boundless energy because your ruler Mars is lined up with Jupiter in your sign. It doesn’t get better than this! This is a day of great activity where you will work hard to further your own interests and assert yourself among others. Look out world!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This might be a tricky day for you because it’s easy to fall into self-defeating behavior where you create a poor impression or undermine your position even though you don’t mean to do so. Ironically, you have lots of energy! Make sure you channel it in the right way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a fabulous day to define goals and start to actively pursue them because you have lots of energy to deal with others, especially friends and groups. You will excel at physical activity with others, especially in groups or in competition. Grab the baton and run!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Because your ambition to achieve is aroused, you will work extremely hard. However, you want independent authority over whatever you do because you want to be your own boss. This could make relations with a supervisor or boss a bit touchy. Easy does it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re full of joie de vivre and enthusiasm for life! This is why you want to make travel plans or do anything to expand your horizons. You will also be keen to defend your beliefs and your ideas about politics and religion because today you are bold and confident!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will have no trouble protecting your own best interests in discussions about inheritances or how to share or divide something today because you are pumped with enthusiasm, confident and optimistic! This is why others will listen to you even if you encounter disputes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are a people pleaser; however, today you will be unusually confident dealing with friends and partners. This is why you will stand your ground if someone has any grievance with you. This includes legal conflicts and lawsuits. Note: Be open to compromise for a win-win solution.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This will be a super productive day for you because you are keen to work hard and accomplish as much as possible. You have lots of physical energy, which means whatever you do, you will do with strength and vigor! Very likely, you will delegate to others as well. “Move that mountain!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a fantastic day for competitive sports and physical athletics. You will also enjoy fun outings with children and entertaining diversions. However, your energy is so pumped, be careful about taking risks both physically or gambling. Know your limits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you have tremendous energy that you will apply to making home improvements or winning an argument with a family member. This is because you are confident and convinced about what you want to achieve. However, remember that others have their own ideas as well. Right?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You can do a lot today because you are confident, enthusiastic and optimistic. This is why your communications with others will be positive and persuasive, which, in turn, makes this a strong day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are confident in financial negotiations today. However, your confidence will be so strong, you must be careful. Don’t take unnecessary risks in financial ventures or financial speculation. Something might look better than it actually is. Do your homework.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Annette Bening (1958) shares your birthday. You are clever, bright and communicative. Your fast mind generates lots of impressive ideas. You have a charming personality but are guarded about your personal life. This year is a time of work, construction and building both in a physical sense as well as inner structures in your life.

