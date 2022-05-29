Chicago outdoors: Yellow lady slippers, new boat owners, holiday boating advice, monarch eggs
A photograph of yellow lady slippers, a surprising number of new boat owners, sound holiday boating advice, and a find of monarch butterfly eggs are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
WILD OF THE WEEK
Robert Kuta emailed, “I’m not a hunter or angler but LOVE the outdoors and hiking. My son and I was at Matthiessen Park last Tuesday and caught these lovely lady slippers in full bloom.” It’s been a very odd spring for wild flowers, well, wild plants in general.
WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).
DALE’S MAILBAG
“I didn’t see the mama, but found 10 monarch eggs on milkweed in my yard in Munster!” Tom Jurich, on Tuesday [photo below].
A: That beats me or my wife seeing any on our milkweed yet. I’m also very pleased with how milkweed has entered the general consciousness.
BIG NUMBER
415,000: New boaters taking to the waterways since 2020, according to the Water Sports Foundation.
LAST WORD
“ `The ‘Wear It!’ message is a simple and easy message to understand. Wearing a life jacket isn’t just a reminder for everyone on a motorboat; it’s also important for everyone who enjoys paddle sports, such as kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards.”
Illinois Conservation Police Lt. Curt Lewis, the state’s boating law administrator, before the Memorial Day weekend
WILD TIMES
WINGSHOOTING CLINICS
Saturday, June 4: Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, (815) 423-5326
June 25-26: St. Charles Sportsmen’s Club, Elburn, scscwingshooting@gmail.com or (847)309-1093
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Next Saturday, June 4: Lake Forest Area Fishing Derby, Kenosha Harbor
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Saturday, June 4: Weekend Navigator, Waukegan, Curt Schumacher, curts402@aol.com
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Wednesday, June 1: Woodchuck season opens