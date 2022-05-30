10-year-old girl pulled from water at 31st Street Beach ‘revived’ by lifeguards: officials

A 10-year-old girl was revived by lifeguards after being pulled from Lake Michigan Monday at 31st Street Beach, officials said.

The girl was initially not breathing when she was pulled from the water about 2:15 p.m., but lifeguards performed CPR and revived her “immediately,” Chicago fire officials said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, officials said.

Further details were not available.

