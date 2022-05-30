10-year-old girl pulled from water at 31st Street Beach ‘revived’ by lifeguards: officials
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, officials said.
A 10-year-old girl was revived by lifeguards after being pulled from Lake Michigan Monday at 31st Street Beach, officials said.
The girl was initially not breathing when she was pulled from the water about 2:15 p.m., but lifeguards performed CPR and revived her “immediately,” Chicago fire officials said.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, officials said.
Further details were not available.
The Latest
State troopers responding to the shooting found the woman, 25, with injuries considered life threatening, fire officials and Illinois state police said.
The Promontory Point Conservancy announced last week that U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly earmarked $550,000 of federal funding to authorize a third-party engineering study of the Point’s limestone revetment.
With its ‘Everybody Marches, Nobody Watches,’ philosophy, the 60th Wellington- Oakdale Old Glory Marching Parade felt especially festive this year, said organizer Mike Lufrano. “This is about community. It’s about coming together after a long winter,” he said.
The data that could help illuminate disparities has never been public here. After a WBEZ inquiry, the state is evaluating whether that should change.
Congressional Republicans are about power, not being moral or rational. They have to be taken on and taken out politically.