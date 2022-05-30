The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 30, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

10-year-old girl pulled from water at 31st Street Beach ‘revived’ by lifeguards: officials

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, officials said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 10-year-old girl pulled from water at 31st Street Beach ‘revived’ by lifeguards: officials
A girl was pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach May 30, 2022.

A girl was pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach May 30, 2022.

Sun-Times file photo

A 10-year-old girl was revived by lifeguards after being pulled from Lake Michigan Monday at 31st Street Beach, officials said.

The girl was initially not breathing when she was pulled from the water about 2:15 p.m., but lifeguards performed CPR and revived her “immediately,” Chicago fire officials said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, officials said.

Further details were not available.

Next Up In News
Woman dies a week after shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway at 47th Street
Conservationists hopeful historic limestone wall at Promontory Point will be preserved
Memorial Day parade tradition returns in person
Illinois collects data about who gets abortions but keeps race, ethnicity hidden
40 people shot in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend
Man disguised as old woman throws cake at glass protecting the Mona Lisa painting
The Latest
A person was killed in a crash May 24, 2022, on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview.
Crime
Woman dies a week after shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway at 47th Street
State troopers responding to the shooting found the woman, 25, with injuries considered life threatening, fire officials and Illinois state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Residents are trying to preserve the limestone seawall and prevent the a concrete seawall from taking its place.
News
Conservationists hopeful historic limestone wall at Promontory Point will be preserved
The Promontory Point Conservancy announced last week that U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly earmarked $550,000 of federal funding to authorize a third-party engineering study of the Point’s limestone revetment.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
The Jesse White Tumblers and Drum Corps participated in the Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Parade on Monday.
News
Memorial Day parade tradition returns in person
With its ‘Everybody Marches, Nobody Watches,’ philosophy, the 60th Wellington- Oakdale Old Glory Marching Parade felt especially festive this year, said organizer Mike Lufrano. “This is about community. It’s about coming together after a long winter,” he said.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Thousands of abortion rights advocates marched and rallied in downtown Chicago on May 14.
News
Illinois collects data about who gets abortions but keeps race, ethnicity hidden
The data that could help illuminate disparities has never been public here. After a WBEZ inquiry, the state is evaluating whether that should change.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
People visit memorials for victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, in City of Uvalde Town Square on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School after a man entered the school through an unlocked door and barricaded himself in a classroom where the victims were located.
Columnists
Put gun safety on voters’ minds this November
Congressional Republicans are about power, not being moral or rational. They have to be taken on and taken out politically.
By Jesse Jackson
 