Thursday, May 5, 2022
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Georgia Nicols By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Something might be happening in your life that strengthens your spiritual beliefs or gives you a stronger interest in spirituality. An offshoot of this is that it could increase your confidence in yourself. This is a good thing. Secrets and hidden information might be revealed now.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will benefit strongly from your interactions with a group. They might promote your best interests. Or perhaps, your involvement with a group will be meaningful to you, especially if you are able to effect change that benefits others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Something is occurring that will boost your reputation in the eyes of your peers at this time. You are admired — no question. For some, this could mean a promotion, an award or some kind of accolades from others. Whatever the case, it’s time for you to take a bow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Travel opportunities might present themselves to you now. Others will have opportunities to explore further education or avenues in publishing, medicine and the law. You might also be attracted to a particular philosophy or a belief system or something to do with politics. (This is not a casual interest.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are in a wonderful position to benefit from the wealth and resources of others. For example, you might learn more information about what is possible or available to you. You might get money back from the government, or you might inherit. You might also be able to enjoy the opportunity to use something that someone else owns. It’s all good.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your closest relationships are blooming now, and it’s a wonderful thing. This is a lovely influence that will promote your interactions with close friends, partners and spouses. Enjoy this blessing while it lasts. (Everything’s impermanent — even good stuff.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a good time to improve your health or introduce reforms where you work. Wonderful job opportunities might come your way to do this, or you might get a better job or improve the conditions or parameters of your existing job. (Seneca, said, “Luck is when preparation meets opportunity.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Relations with your kids are much improved! Likewise, opportunities in sports, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry are abundant. Meanwhile, you can enjoy social outings and fun times with others, as well as explore the arts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a wonderful time for you to make home improvements or to entertain at home. Similarly, this same influence will also promote real estate opportunities for you or chances to improve your home or your real estate assets. Ka-ching! Family gatherings will be upbeat and full of fun!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

For various reasons, according to the personal details of your own life, you feel more optimistic and hopeful about your life, and especially how things will unfold in the future. The tempo of your days might be accelerating with visits, errands and short trips. This is a positive, upbeat time for you!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your ability to boost your earnings and become richer in some way is very strong right now. Look for ways to increase your income because this is possible. Some of you might explore work-related travel as well. You are definitely surrounded by opportunities!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

With Jupiter in your sign dancing with Pluto, you are empowered at this time. Whatever happens, you will see ways to improve your life and your immediate environment. This will come about in a natural, evolved way, with little effort on your part. Go figure. You might assume great power in some way.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Pom Klementieff (1986) shares your birthday. You have strong morals and principles and you believe in fair play and justice. You are compassionate and helpful. You have a witty sense of humor. This is a year of change, which means stay light on your feet. Trust your intuition and expect greater personal freedom.

