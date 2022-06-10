The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
Chicago police officer Fernanda Ballesteros receives applause and salutes as she is wheeled out of the University of Chicago Medical Center on the South Side, Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022. Ballesteros, 27, a three-year CPD veteran, was shot in the shoulder Wednesday during an attempted traffic stop in Englewood.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ Photos of the Week

A wounded CPD officer returns home, Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially launches her re-election campaign, and a new trading floor opens at the Chicago Board of Trade.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Traders work on the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s new trading floor at the Chicago Board of Trade Building in the Loop, Monday morning, June 6, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Anthony Perry, 20, who saved a man who was being electrocuted after falling onto the 59th Street Red Line train tracks, rides a car he received from Early Walker, founder of the organization I’m Telling Don’t Shoot, who surprised him with a free car blocks away from his grandfather’s home in the Park Manor neighborhood, Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022. The video of Perry saving the man on Monday went viral.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Yachts sit moored at Montrose Harbor on the North Side as the sun sets Tuesday evening, June 7, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Mayor Lori Lightfoot smiles at constituents and supporters during a campaign stop with First Lady Amy Eshleman at Starlight Restaurant, at 8300 S. Kedzie Ave., in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Food items, including sugar, ketchup, salmon, chicken breast and more, are available at the Pan de Vida Fresh Market food pantry, 2701 S. Lawndale Ave. in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Wednesday afternoon, June 8, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A Chicago Police officer steps over crime scene tape in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue, where four people were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood, Tuesday night, June 7, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Festival-goers sing and cheer during the Chicago Gospel Music Festival at Millennium Park in the Loop, Saturday afternoon, June 4, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Vehicles travel on I-290, or the Eisenhower Expressway, near Oak Park Avenue in Oak Park, Thursday afternoon, June 9, 2022.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Aurora Chavez holds a photo of Angelito “Chino” — killed on December 16, 2021 — during a press conference outside the Chicago Police Department headquarters on the South Side, Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022. Members of the community group Families United for Justice demanded the Chicago Police Department solve cases and bring justice to gun violence victims.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Officers investigate in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street, where a Chicago police officer was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop in Englewood on the South Side, Sunday afternoon, June 5, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Cook County workers, represented by SEIU Local 73, rally outside Stroger Hospital to demand Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle release pandemic pay and bonuses, Thursday afternoon, June 9, 2022.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Derrick Gunn, 58, gets emotional as he speaks during a news conference at Heritage International Christian Church on the West Side, , Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022. Family members and attorneys discussed the lawsuit filed in connection with the death of Gunn’s mother, Verona Gunn, an 84-year-old bystander killed in 2019 after a Chicago Police Department vehicle crashed into Gunn’s vehicle.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot in the 2600 block of South Springfield Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Sunday night, June 5, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

