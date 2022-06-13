The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
NBA Sports

Commissioner Adam Silver enters COVID-19 protocols, will miss Game 5 of NBA Finals

The league did not say if Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed a close contact of someone who had, nor released any details about his health.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Commissioner Adam Silver enters COVID-19 protocols, will miss Game 5 of NBA Finals
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night because of the league’s health and safety protocols.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night because of the league’s health and safety protocols.

Jeff Chiu/AP

SAN FRANCISCO — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night because of the league’s health and safety protocols.

Silver typically attends all finals games.

The league did not say if Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed a close contact of someone who had, nor released any details about his health.

Also unclear is when Silver will be able to resume attending games. Part of his role as commissioner involves handing out the league’s championship trophy, which one team will be awarded either Thursday in Boston or Sunday in San Francisco.

Silver has been the NBA’s commissioner since February 2014. This is the ninth championship series the league has held during his tenure, including the 2020 season that resumed inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida in the early stages of the pandemic.

Next Up In NBA
Curry scores 43 as Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2
Bulls in the rumor mill? Buyer beware when it comes to Rudy Gobert
Celtics beat Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals
Curry leads way as Golden State makes a statement in Game 2
Polling Place: Which season did respondents say is the best for sports?
Eastern Conference playoffs were a reminder of Bulls’ run to mediocrity
The Latest
Mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green.
Community activist Ja’Mal Green joins crowded race for mayor against Lightfoot
In a 2021 tweet for which he has apologized, community activist Ja’Mal Green declared: “Lori Lightfoot is resigning tomorrow in a stunning end to her mayorship.” Now, Green wants to bring an “end to her mayorship” by running for the office himself, for the second time.
By Fran Spielman
 
Minnie Robinson, 72, of Rogers Park, early votes in the June 28 primary Monday morning at Warren Park in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. Monday was the first day of in-person early voting in Chicago’s 50 wards.
Elections
Early voting now open in all 50 wards across the city
The primary election is June 28.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Seven children and one adult were injured in a rollover crash on I-90 near Hoffman Estates.
News
1 dead in crash with semi on Eisenhower Expressway near Harlem Avenue
The two-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes, state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
MLB upheld a one-game suspension for the Yankees’ Josh Donaldson.
White Sox
MLB upholds Josh Donaldson’s 1-game suspension, cuts fine to $5,000
MLB special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson’s appeal on Thursday.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Attorney Kathy Salvi announced a GOP Senate bid earlier this year. This picture, with Salvi, her husband Al, a former GOP Senate nominee himself, and their children is from Kathy Salvi’s 2006 Republican primary House race.
News
Seven Republicans hoping to take on ‘formidable’ U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Kathy Salvi’s campaign appears to have the fund-raising edge in the GOP’s U.S. Senate primary with more than $300,000 raised. Robert “Bobby” Piton is her closest fund-raising competitor, with $168,510 raised.
By Jon Seidel
 