The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Video shows officer fatally shooting hatchet-wielding man in Naperville

The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, was not injured.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Video shows officer fatally shooting hatchet-wielding man in Naperville
A still image taken from the officer’s body-worn camera video of a man with a hatchet who charged a Naperville police office.

A still image taken from the officer’s body-worn camera video.

Naperville police

Naperville police released video Tuesday showing an officer fatally shoot a man who ran at him with a hatchet during a traffic stop earlier this month.

The officer pulled over a car about 11 a.m. June 3 near the intersection of Bond Street and McDowell Road when another car pulled up alongside, Naperville police said.

A man, identified as 28-year-old Edward Samaan, got out of that car and “charged” at the officer with a hatchet in hand, police said.

Body-camera video shows the officer standing by the car he pulled over for driving through a stop sign. The officer speaks to the driver for about 11 minutes when a silver-colored vehicle traveling in the opposite direction pulls up and stops next to the officer.

Samaan then jumps out of the vehicle and rushes toward the officer, appearing to hold a hatchet in his right hand, according to the video. The officer fires several shots and Samaan falls to the ground.

“I’ve just been attacked, shots fired, shots fired. Don’t move, don’t move,” the officer can be heard saying over the radio. “Send a medic!”

More officers arrive at the scene and handcuff Samaan as he lays on the ground. Paramedics show up shortly after and begin to work on Samaan.

“Dude, he just pulled up for no reason,” the officer who fired the shots can be heard telling another officer.

Samaan was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, was not injured.

An independent investigation into the officer’s use of force is being conducted by the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Next Up In News
Caterpillar pulls up headquarters stakes, heads for Texas
John Cuneo, Chicago writer and producer, dead at 58
More helicopters eyed as a tool for Chicago police to fight carjackings, other crimes
Stay cool, drink water, extreme heat today, Wednesday will climb into high 90s and can be deadly: city leaders
Supercell thunderstorm rips through Chicago with 90 mph gusts, tearing roof from building
14-year-old girl grazed in Grand Crossing shooting
The Latest
MLS announced it will enter a 10-year streaming agreement with Apple.
Sports Media
MLS, Apple enter 10-year streaming partnership
The deal is Apple’s second venture into streaming professional sports. In April, it began airing “Friday Night Baseball,” an exclusive weekly doubleheader of Major League Baseball games.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
Caterpillar earth moving equipment is displayed at Patten Industries on April 24, 2006 in Elmhurst, Illinois.&nbsp;
Business
Caterpillar pulls up headquarters stakes, heads for Texas
The manufacturer of construction and mining equipment has been based in Deerfield since 2017 but has long been identified with Peoria.
By David Roeder
 
BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on in April in Las Vegas. The group says they are taking time to focus on solo projects.
Music
BTS plan for solo projects is not a hiatus, record label says
A statement from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, said they’ll still be working on projects as a group, as well as individually.
By Associated Press
 
A Russian court extended the&nbsp;pretrial detention for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner until at least July 2, according to TASS, a Russian state media service.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended to July
It is the second time in a month that Griner’s custody has been extended. On May 13, a judge denied a request for her to be placed in home detention.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
Daniil Medvedev and other Russian players will be allowed to compete at the U.S. Open.
Tennis
U.S. Open will let Russian and Belarussian players compete
U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr said the USTA Board had a “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 