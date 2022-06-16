The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
3 shot in Brainard, including 15-year-old

The teen was struck in the head and was transported to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were hurt in a shooting June 16, 2022, in Brainard.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy was among three wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Brainard on the South Side.

About 5:45 p.m., the group was in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 15-year-old boy was struck in the head and was transported to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

A man, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A third man, whose age was unknown, was also struck in the leg and denied medical attention, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

