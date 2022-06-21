Horoscope for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your focus will start to swing to home, family and your private life for the next several weeks as the sun changes signs. Many of you will be more involved than usual with a parent. You can use this time for reflection, family reunions and family memories.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This continues to be a positive time for you! In fact, in the next few weeks, the pace of your days will accelerate as you become busier with appointments, short trips and conversations with everyone — especially siblings and relatives. You might also explore your spiritual values.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Another positive day! Admittedly, Mercury retrograde has encouraged delays and mistakes in your life. Oy! Nevertheless, in the next few weeks, trust your hunches about earnings, money-making ideas and how to take care of what you own.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You continue to look great in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs. Make the most of this! In fact, today the sun moves into your sign where it will stay for the next four weeks giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your desire to travel and seek adventure is strong today! Go someplace you’ve never been before to shake things up a little. Talk to someone who is different to learn something new. Nevertheless, in the next few weeks, you will seek out more privacy because it feels right.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day to ask for a loan or mortgage or to negotiate financial matters because you will be favored. Meanwhile, you can look forward to increased popularity in the next several weeks. Enjoy good times with friends and increased interaction with organizations and clubs.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Relations with close friends and partners are warm and upbeat today! Do be aware that in the next several weeks, you make a fabulous impression on others, even if you don’t do anything special. (Chalk it up to smoke and mirrors.) Make use of this advantage!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a solid day for work or any task that you set for yourself today. Working with groups will especially be a positive experience. Work-related travel is likely. This will suit you perfectly because in the next several weeks, you have a strong yearning to expand your horizons and see more the world. Yeah!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a gorgeous, playful day! Accept invitations to party. Enjoy sports events, fun diversions, social outings, playful activities with kids and romantic get-togethers. In the next few weeks, shared property and inheritances will be your focus.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a marvelous day to entertain at home and enjoy family get-togethers. Welcome any kind of gathering of friends to your home because you want to enjoy the company of others. You might also entertain ambitious redecorating ideas?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re full of positive energy today, which is why people will enjoy your company. Meanwhile, you’re starting to think about what you want to achieve, which is why you will make a To Do list of how to get better organized and work efficiently. Yes, you want it all!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a strong money day for you! Respect your money-making ideas. Don’t hesitate to explore ways to boost your income or get a better-paying job. Meanwhile, in the next few weeks, you intend to party, play and have fun! Slip away on a vacation if you can — definitely. (Romance will flourish.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (1982) shares your birthday. Although you appear aloof at times, you are likable, positive and optimistic. You have a strong sense of ethics. You are always protective toward your loved ones. This year, service to others is your primary theme, especially with family members. Enroll in a class or take up a new hobby for your own personal development.

