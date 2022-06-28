The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Amazon Prime Video adds Charissa Thompson to ‘Thursday Night Football’ coverage

Thompson will host the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for Prime Video’s irst season as the exclusive home of the primetime package.

By  Associated Press
   
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Prime Video is turning to an experienced host for its coverage of “Thursday Night Football.”

Amazon announced Tuesday that Charissa Thompson will host the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for its first season as the exclusive home of the primetime package.

Thompson will also continue to host Sunday’s Fox “NFL Kickoff,” which she has done for the past three seasons.

“Charissa’s infectious enthusiasm, quick wit, and strong NFL credentials make her perfectly suited for this role. We look forward to seeing her elevate conversations and connecting with viewers every Thursday night,” said Jared Stacy, Prime Video’s director of Global Live Sports Production.

Thompson worked with Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez the past three years at Fox. Prime Video has also hired recently retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman as studio analysts. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the game announcers.

Prime Video will carry a preseason game when San Francisco faces Houston on Aug. 25. Its first Thursday night regular-season game comes on Sept. 15 when Kansas City hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.

