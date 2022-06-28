The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Pilsen fire investigation hampered by roof collapse

There’s no evidence so far linking the blaze to a man having a mental health crisis minutes later, blocks away, authorities say.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Pilsen fire investigation hampered by roof collapse
Fire officials at the scene where six adults were displaced after a fire June 28, 2022 at 2323 S. Seeley Ave.

Fire officials at the scene where six adults were displaced after a fire June 28, 2022 at 2323 S. Seeley Ave.

Chicago Fire Department

An investigation by the Chicago Fire Department into a fire in Pilsen has been hampered by dangerous conditions caused by a collapsed roof, authorities said.

The fire ripped through a home Tuesday evening at 2323 S. Seeley Ave. and spread to two adjacent homes, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The fire caused the roof of the first building to collapse, making it “precarious” for investigators to determine its cause, he said.

There’s no evidence so far linking the blaze to a man having a mental health crisis minutes later, blocks away, Langford said. The man perched himself on a nearby building in the 2000 block of West Cermak, prompting a police SWAT team to respond, police said.

Officers apprehended the man without incident and took him to a hospital for an evaluation, a Chicago police spokesperson said. Police did not release additional details.

The fire began at the two-and-a-half-story home around 6:30 p.m. and spread to the buildings to the north and south of the structure, causing heavy damage, Langford said.

No injuries were reported and at least six adults were displaced, he said.

The fire was classified “non-criminal,” police said.

Next Up In News
‘Spiritual mother,’ longest-serving Chicago Housing Authority commissioner honored with senior apartment building dedication
House Speaker Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch’s wife among clout-heavy winners in primary judge races
Another Wilson giveaway: ‘Of course, I’m going to vote for him. Look who’s helping out.’
Google may be Googling the Thompson Center
Firefighters raise L train car to rescue man underneath
Schools must prepare to do more to stop teen suicide, bullying
The Latest
Chicago Housing Authority Commissioner Mildred Harris stands before a sign Wednesday at a newly rehabbed senior apartment building at 6360 S. Minerva Ave. in Woodlawn that will carry her name.
Metro/State
‘Spiritual mother,’ longest-serving Chicago Housing Authority commissioner honored with senior apartment building dedication
Commissioner Mildred C. Harris was celebrated Wednesday with the unveiling of a recently-rehabbed senior apartment building in the Woodlawn neighborhood that will carry her name.
By Mariah Rush
 
Derek King may remain with the Blackhawks despite losing his interim head coaching job.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Kyle Davidson talking trades, looking for role for Derek King
The Hawks hope to keep King in the organization despite giving the head coaching job to Luke Richardson.
By Ben Pope
 
Film_Review___Marcel_the_Shell_with_Shoes_On.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Marcel the Shell’ movie demonstrates the power of imagination
Feature expands the popular YouTube shorts into a heartfelt story of thriving after loss.
By KiMi Robinson — USA Today Network
 
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and his wife ShawnTe Raines-Welch, who won her Democratic primary race Tuesday for a Cook County judicial seat from a suburban district.
Politics
House Speaker Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch’s wife among clout-heavy winners in primary judge races
ShawnTe Raines-Welch topped three opponents in the Democratic primary race for judge in a suburban judicial district. A candidate tied to Welch’s predecessor, ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, didn’t fare as well.
By Robert Herguth
 
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson greets customers and employees Wednesday at a Cermak Fresh Market in Belmont Gardens.
Politics
Another Wilson giveaway: ‘Of course, I’m going to vote for him. Look who’s helping out.’
At yet another Willie Wilson giveaway on Wednesday, grocery shoppers praised the millionaire businessman and mayoral candidate, saying they would remember his charity at the voting booth next year.
By Michael Loria
 