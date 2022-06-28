Pilsen fire investigation hampered by roof collapse

An investigation by the Chicago Fire Department into a fire in Pilsen has been hampered by dangerous conditions caused by a collapsed roof, authorities said.

The fire ripped through a home Tuesday evening at 2323 S. Seeley Ave. and spread to two adjacent homes, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The fire caused the roof of the first building to collapse, making it “precarious” for investigators to determine its cause, he said.

There’s no evidence so far linking the blaze to a man having a mental health crisis minutes later, blocks away, Langford said. The man perched himself on a nearby building in the 2000 block of West Cermak, prompting a police SWAT team to respond, police said.

Officers apprehended the man without incident and took him to a hospital for an evaluation, a Chicago police spokesperson said. Police did not release additional details.

The fire began at the two-and-a-half-story home around 6:30 p.m. and spread to the buildings to the north and south of the structure, causing heavy damage, Langford said.

No injuries were reported and at least six adults were displaced, he said.

The fire was classified “non-criminal,” police said.

