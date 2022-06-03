The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 3, 2022
Horoscope for Friday, June 3, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a wonderful day to enjoy the company of others. Initially, family conversations might be important; and you might tackle home repairs. Indeed, there might be disputes about something. As the day wears on, fun-loving choices will entice you. Great date night!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you’re on a mission, which is why conversations with others are important. Errands, tasks and appointments will keep you busy. (Check moon alert.) However, later in the day, you’re ready to socialize at home. Invite the gang over for good food and drink!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Money and financial concerns might predominate your day. If shopping, be aware of the moon alert. Later in the day, you will be eager to talk to others. You might want to travel, learn new things and be involved with groups.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For most of this day, the moon is in your sign. Initially, conversations with younger people will be stimulating, especially with people you haven’t seen for a while. Midday there could be hiccups with power struggles. Later, your finances look good! Shopping will appeal.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Initially, you want to be low key and work alone or behind the scenes. Note: Efforts to make improvements or introduce reforms might meet with opposition. No worries. Later in the day, the moon is in your sign, which means you hold all the cards.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might talk to old friends or younger people from another culture to catch up on news today. Discussions about travel are possible. A dispute with someone midday might take place. (Don’t get your belly in a rash.) By the afternoon, relax and take it easy. Enjoy yourself!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions with bosses, parents and the police should go well today, especially about wrapping up old business and dealing with past issues. Admittedly, there will be a few hiccups midday. By this afternoon, you feel popular and eager to share good times with others. Enjoy!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Busy discussions with partners and close friends might take place today, especially about publishing, the media or possible travel plans. Some of you will be concerned about medical or legal matters. If so, expect some opposition. Later in the day, you are high visibility, and people are happy to see you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions about budgets, banking, shared property, inheritances and insurance matters might take place today. If so, you will be able to wrap up some old business. Yay! Don’t worry about power struggles. As the day wears on, think about vacations and future travel plans that promise fun times ahead!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Vacations, social plans, sports events and kids might be the subject of discussion today. This is a good time to make social plans, even though you might encounter some speed bumps dealing with someone. Later, a gift or a favor from someone will please your family or home scene.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with younger family members will be productive today. People are eager to get things done. Possibly, they will address health issues as well. (Expect some resistance.) Later in the day, good times with partners and friends will be a blessing!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a playful fun-loving day; nevertheless, issues with kids about trips, travel, learning, errands and appointments will keep you busy. You might encounter power struggles. Later in the day, money related to your job or your work looks promising! Ka-ching!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Dilraba Dilmurat (1992) shares your birthday. You are clever and a quick study. You are also multitalented and confident. Because you know how to make others happy, this will be a successful year because you will want to focus on being of service to others. This means you must take care of yourself and do what you can to rejuvenate yourself.

