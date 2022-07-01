The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 1, 2022
Horoscope for Friday, July 1, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is a mixed bag; nevertheless, it is challenging! Your ruler, fiery Mars, is in your sign at odds with big daddy Pluto, which can encourage ruthless and underhanded activity. Tread carefully! Don’t do anything you will later regret. Fortunately, socializing with others, for the most part, is positive and friendly.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Although family relations and issues at home are warm and supportive; nevertheless, something going on behind the scenes might need your attention. (If you think something fishy is going on, it is!) Be wary of anything that looks like it is not in your best interests.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a curious day, and heaven knows you are someone who is constantly curious. In many ways, relations with siblings, relatives and neighbors are positive and caring. However, power struggles with a group or a friend are likely. Keep your nose clean. Take the high road.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have a lot of energy today that you can use to skillfully deal with power struggles and disagreements. You might have to confront someone else who challenges you. If so, make sure that your actions are aboveboard. Avoid the temptation to be ruthless or aggressive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing nicely with Jupiter and Venus, which promotes good feelings within you, hence — friendly relations with others. Nevertheless, because Mars is at odds with Pluto, disagreements about controversial issues are likely. Stay with the positive energy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Even though you might be caught up in power struggles about shared property, inheritances or debates about shared responsibilities, you are capable of being positive in how you handle things. This is because inwardly, you’re happy, which means you won’t overreact.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today is a mixed bag. You might find relations with partners and close friends to be aggravating because some kind of power struggle is taking place. Frankly, it could get nasty. Because of this you might find relief talking to a friend or someone in a group. (Accept support wherever you find it.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You look positive in the eyes of others today. In fact, bosses, parents and VIPs are impressed! Meanwhile, something related to your job, or a pet, or possibly even your health is aggravating you. It might be about work-related travel. Use your coping skills.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Disagreements about taking care of kids as well as arguments related to sports or social situations are likely. And yet, these will only take place with some people in your life, while other relationships are not affected and are running smoothly. And so it goes. Be patient.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be patient with family members because arguments and disagreements will be par for the course. Fortunately, financial matters are favored. You might get the practical support from someone that you want. Perhaps it’s a matter of who calls the shots?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Go gently when talking to others because you might be a bull in a china shop without realizing it. Basically, you want your way. Or perhaps you have to confront someone else who wants their way? Today your wisest course might be to agree to disagree.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Emotional power struggles about possessions or money might take place today. Guard against compulsive behavior or sudden urges to do something that might not be good for you in the long run. Resist the temptation to give in to a passing desire that is questionable.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, comedian Dan Aykroyd (1952) shares your birthday. You are a sensitive, loving person who values family and friends. You are intuitive, imaginative and you have an excellent memory. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Time spent in solitude to develop yourself personally and increase your knowledge will be well spent. Excitement increases toward the end of the year.

