Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in Glenview

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday evening in suburban Glenview.
Just before 7 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a train at the Glen of North Glenview train station, 2301 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview police said.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
They have not yet been identified.
Glenview police will assist the Amtrak police in their investigation.
The Latest
The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street.
As gas prices soar, Illinois residents can apply for up to $4,000 in rebates for electric vehicles as part of a new climate-fighting clean energy law.
Since the Los Angeles Sparks won consecutive titles in 2001 and ’02, 13 of the 20 reigning champions didn’t make it back to the Finals; seven returned and lost. One of those seven was Parker’s 2017 Sparks team.
Harris was just in Illinois on June 24 for events in Plainfield and Chicago.
After allowing hits to five of the first nine hitters he faced Friday, Sampson switched to his off-speed pitches and retired 12 of the next 14.