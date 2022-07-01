The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 2, 2022
3 seriously hurt in Chinatown shooting

All three victims were transported to area hospitals in serious to critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were hurt in a shooting July 1, 2022, in Chinatown.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Three people were seriously wounded in a shooting Friday night in Chinatown.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Cermak and Wentworth Avenues, Chicago fire officials said.

The victims were two women, 20 and 41, and a man, 39, fire officials aid.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, officials said.

Chicago police have not released information on the shooting.

Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, July 2, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train July 1, 2022, in suburban Glenview.
News
Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in Glenview
The pedestrian was struck by a train at the Glen of North Glenview Train Station, 2301 Lehigh Avenue,
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago police work the scene where 4 people were shot in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street, in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Friday, July 1, 2022.
News
4 hurt, 1 seriously, in West Garfield Park shooting
The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cars on a crowded highway.
Transportation
Sick of $6 a gallon for gas? The state will give you money to buy an electric car
As gas prices soar, Illinois residents can apply for up to $4,000 in rebates for electric vehicles as part of a new climate-fighting clean energy law.
By Brett Chase
 
Chicago Sky v Seattle Storm
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Winning back-to-back WNBA championships doesn’t come easily, just ask Candace Parker
Since the Los Angeles Sparks won consecutive titles in 2001 and ’02, 13 of the 20 reigning champions didn’t make it back to the Finals; seven returned and lost. One of those seven was Parker’s 2017 Sparks team.
By Annie Costabile
 