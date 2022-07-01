3 seriously hurt in Chinatown shooting

Three people were seriously wounded in a shooting Friday night in Chinatown.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Cermak and Wentworth Avenues, Chicago fire officials said.
The victims were two women, 20 and 41, and a man, 39, fire officials aid.
All three victims were transported to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, officials said.
Chicago police have not released information on the shooting.
The Latest
The pedestrian was struck by a train at the Glen of North Glenview Train Station, 2301 Lehigh Avenue,
The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street.
As gas prices soar, Illinois residents can apply for up to $4,000 in rebates for electric vehicles as part of a new climate-fighting clean energy law.
Since the Los Angeles Sparks won consecutive titles in 2001 and ’02, 13 of the 20 reigning champions didn’t make it back to the Finals; seven returned and lost. One of those seven was Parker’s 2017 Sparks team.