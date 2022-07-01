3 seriously hurt in Chinatown shooting

Three people were seriously wounded in a shooting Friday night in Chinatown.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Cermak and Wentworth Avenues, Chicago fire officials said.

The victims were two women, 20 and 41, and a man, 39, fire officials aid.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, officials said.

Chicago police have not released information on the shooting.