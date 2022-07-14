The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Johnny Cueto shines again, Luis Robert hits slam in opener of key series for White Sox

With first-inning RBI singles by Jose Abreu and Andrew Vaughn and a grand slam in the fourth by Robert that KO’d Twins right-hander Sonny Gray, the Sox made an electric first impression.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Johnny Cueto shines again, Luis Robert hits slam in opener of key series for White Sox
White Sox pitcher Johnny Cueto throws during the first inning Thursday in Minneapolis.

The White Sox’ Johnny Cueto lowered his ERA to 2.80.

Jim Mone/AP

MINNEAPOLIS — Reliever Joe Kelly has pitched in eight postseasons. So he understands the importance of games in July.

“It’s a big series,” Kelly said of the White Sox’ four-game set against the first-place Twins at Target Field, which opened Thursday with the Sox five games off the lead. “We don’t have that much time left. And these games count as two.”

So it goes with division games. The Sox, who won 12-2, would fancy a sweep but need to stop settling for series splits like the one they took against the Guardians this week.

“Everyone is starting to realize we’re getting guys back health-wise and we’re starting to play more consistent baseball,” Kelly said. “Now we need to push it to that extra gear, extra level and play better as a team.”

With first-inning RBI singles by Jose Abreu and Andrew Vaughn, the latter on a broken-bat lucky bouncer off second base, and a grand slam in the fourth by Luis Robert that KO’d Twins right-hander Sonny Gray (4-3), the Sox made an electric first impression.

Tim Anderson, batting .208/.256/.234 in his previous 19 games, singled twice, reached base his first four times up and scored three runs, the first time on a sharp single by Abreu, who has hit safely in 19 of his last 20 games.

Related

Robert’s 452-foot blast on a hanging slider was the Sox’ first slam of the season. He also doubled and collected five RBI with his third consecutive three-hit game that raised his average to .301. Vaughn homered in the seventh to make it 9-1, and catcher Seby Zavala hit a three-run homer in the ninth against position player Nick Gordon.

“Coming into that stretch of these last three series, we knew that every game would be important,” Robert said.

Meanwhile, sneaky righty Johnny Cueto (4-4) pitched six innings of one-run ball, working out of four jams. Cueto threw 118 pitches and lowered his ERA to 2.11 over his last six starts covering 38„ innings. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 12 appearances, including 10 starts. He lowered his ERA to 2.80.

Remarkably, after a laborious fifth inning that hiked his pitch count to 103, Cueto returned to the mound for the sixth inning with a seven-run lead and struck out Alex Kirilloff, Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela. He finished with seven hits and two walks allowed and five strikeouts.

“I was feeling good,” Cueto, 36, said. “At that point, I was just getting warm.”

“After the fifth, he said, ‘I got one more,’ ’’ manager Tony La Russa said. “And I said if somebody gets on base, you’re out. And nobody got on base. Then we started calling him Roberto Duran. No mas. He’s amazing.”

Left fielder AJ Pollock caught Luis Arraez’s fly ball and threw out Urshela at home in the second, a big double play at the time.

“Two games in a row, the defensive player of the game was Pollock,” La Russa said.

The game ended with some fireworks when the Twins’ Gilberto Celestino bumped into Zavala, who was trying to field a dribbler in front of the plate. After Celestino was called out, he had words for Zavala. Reliever Jose Ruiz then had words for Celestino, and the benches and bullpens emptied. No punches were thrown, and the situation quickly was defused.

“Nothing really happened,” Zavala said. “We just wanted to high-five each other after the game. End of the game, dugouts came out, just wanted to see how everyone was doing.”

And how was everybody?

“I think everybody is good,” Zavala said.

On this night, the Sox were especially good.

Three games remain in the series.

“Everybody is just committed to take our best shot and see what our record is come Sunday,” La Russa said. “You’re going to see our best shot. That’s the way this club has been. They know we’re in a position where we can’t afford to back off.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Latest leg flare-up doesn’t necessarily mean more DH duty for White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez
White Sox analyst Ozzie Guillen shines in eventful week on and off the air
White Sox hold on for 2-1 victory, gain series split with Guardians
Eloy Jimenez exits White Sox game with tightness in right leg
Pitching coach on Dylan Cease’s All-Star miss: ‘It’s a tough one to swallow’
Dylan Cease pitches like an All-Star in White Sox’ 7-0 win over Guardians
The Latest
Cooper Roberts, 8, is still in critical condition at a hospital after being shot at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Cooper Roberts, 8, Highland Park parade shooting victim, ‘continues to fight as hard as he can’
“Please keep sending love and prayers to my son as he continues to fight as hard as he can,” Cooper’s mother Keely Roberts said Friday. “The family is very grateful for the outpouring of support and well-wishes.”
By Brett Chase
 
Tanya Woods, a restorative justice proponent who runs the Westside Justice Center: “One would think that, if we kept punishing people, we would see less crime, but there’s no data to support that. When we take this approach, we are looking at people who can come back to communities. We are looking at actual accountability and not just punishment. And we are looking at creating new pathways to restoring and reconnecting communities that actually work.”
Columnists
The criminal justice system is a revolving door. Restorative justice might be a better way.
We keep punishing criminals, but that doesn’t result in less crime. With “R.J.,” “We are looking at actual accountability and not just punishment,” says one supporter of the approach.
By Mary Mitchell
 
AP22194753261858.jpg
Nation/World
Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times, medical examiner says
The medical examiner’s findings confirm the fact that Jayland Walker, unarmed and with no drugs or alcohol in his system, “came to a brutal, senseless death,” said a lawyer representing Walker’s family.
By Associated Press
 
Tiger Woods gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round at the British Open.
Golf
Tiger Woods gets emotional after what could be his final round at St. Andrews
The three-time British Open champion shot 3-over 75 in the second round to finish the day at 9 over overall.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
Chicago police have made arrests in fewer and fewer crimes in recent years.
The Watchdogs
As violent crime in Chicago soared, arrests fell to historic lows
Chicago police have made arrests in fewer and fewer crimes in recent years. The decline mirrors a drop in nearly every category of officers’ activity tracked by the Chicago Police Department.
By Tom SchubaAndy Grimm, and 2 more
 