The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Yesenia Hernandez (right), a granddaughter of Nicolas Toledo, is hugged and comforted by another mourner as they enter Iglesia Evangelica Bautista in Waukegan July 8 for her 78-year-old grandfather’s funeral. Toledo was one of seven people killed in the mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

Yesenia Hernandez (right), a granddaughter of Nicolas Toledo, is hugged and comforted by another mourner as they enter Iglesia Evangelica Bautista in Waukegan July 8 for her 78-year-old grandfather’s funeral. Toledo was one of seven people killed in the mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Photography News

Picture Chicago: Must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week

Mourners attend funerals for Highland Park parade shooting victims, the WNBA holds its All-Star weekend, supporters pray for an officer shot and more.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Picture Chicago: Must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week
SHARE Picture Chicago: Must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week
A woman holds a candle and roses during a vigil July 7 at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park for the seven people killed and dozens wounded in Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

A woman holds a candle and roses during a vigil July 7 at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park for the seven people killed and dozens wounded in Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Trevor McNulty, 22, in the water, watches Monday as Gianluca Delbarba, 23, jumps into Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach. Both are from New Jersey and are traveling across the country with three other friends.

Trevor McNulty, 22, in the water, watches Monday as Gianluca Delbarba, 23, jumps into Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach. Both are from New Jersey and are traveling across the country with three other friends.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

People gathered Monday at Port Clinton Square for a moment of silence for the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

People gathered Monday at Port Clinton Square for a moment of silence for the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

Brian Rich / Sun-Times

Mourners hug outside Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Waukegan during funeral services July 9 for Eduardo Uvaldo, who was killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

Mourners hug outside Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Waukegan during funeral services July 9 for Eduardo Uvaldo, who was killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Beth Leavel, who’s playing Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical,” Tuesday at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in the Loop.

Beth Leavel, who’s playing Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical,” Tuesday at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in the Loop.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

The Minnesota Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles dunks during the WNBA All-Star game July 10 at Wintrust Arena.

The Minnesota Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles dunks during the WNBA All-Star game July 10 at Wintrust Arena.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Two women sit on the stairs of an apartment building July 8 as officers investigate after a car drove over a curb and struck and injured five people on an outdoor patio at the restaurant and bar Uproar, 1250 N. Wells St.

Two women sit on the stairs of an apartment building July 8 as officers investigate after a car drove over a curb and struck and injured five people on an outdoor patio at the restaurant and bar Uproar, 1250 N. Wells St.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Mourners hug as they walk in to Weinstein &amp; Piser Funeral Home in Wilmette Tuesday for the funeral for 35-year-old Irina McCarthy. She was one of seven people, including her husband, killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

Mourners hug as they walk in to Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home in Wilmette Tuesday for the funeral for 35-year-old Irina McCarthy. She was one of seven people, including her husband, killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

People gathered Monday at Port Clinton Square for a moment of silence for the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

People gathered Monday at Port Clinton Square for a moment of silence for the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

Brian Rich / Sun-Times

Sandra Fernandez’s daughter stands behind a sign at a news conference Wednesday at South Blue Island Avenue and South Loomis Street in Pilsen held by labor groups, legal providers and immigrant workers pleased with new Labor Department guidance regarding support for immigrant workers in a labor dispute.

Sandra Fernandez’s daughter stands behind a sign at a news conference Wednesday at South Blue Island Avenue and South Loomis Street in Pilsen held by labor groups, legal providers and immigrant workers pleased with new Labor Department guidance regarding support for immigrant workers in a labor dispute.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Chris Christmas, 70, of Portage Park, plays “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles as the sun rises over Lake Michigan near Foster Beach.

Chris Christmas, 70, of Portage Park, plays “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles as the sun rises over Lake Michigan near Foster Beach.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Chicago police officers clap during a prayer service Thursday for Officer Officer Daniel Golden at Saint Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave. in Ashburn. Golden was shot in the back and paralyzed whiler helping break up a fight outside a bar in Beverly.

Chicago police officers clap during a prayer service Thursday for Officer Officer Daniel Golden at Saint Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave. in Ashburn. Golden was shot in the back and paralyzed whiler helping break up a fight outside a bar in Beverly.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Amadeo Mendez-Robles, 9, whose sister is a Whitney Young Magnet High School student, plays tennis Tuesday on the school’s newly renovated Katrina Adams Tennis Courts.

Amadeo Mendez-Robles, 9, whose sister is a Whitney Young Magnet High School student, plays tennis Tuesday on the school’s newly renovated Katrina Adams Tennis Courts.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Chicago police officers investigate in the 400 block of North State Street in River North, where four people were wounded in a shooting July 10 outside Snickers Bar &amp; Grill.

Chicago police officers investigate in the 400 block of North State Street in River North, where four people were wounded in a shooting July 10 outside Snickers Bar & Grill.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

(From left) Photos of Nicolas Toledo Zaragoza, 78, Jacki Sundheim, 63, Irina McCarthy, 35, Kevin McCarthy, 37, Stephen Straus, 88, Katherine Goldstein, 64, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, all killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, at a memorial site at Central and St. Johns avenues in Highland Park on July 7.

(From left) Photos of Nicolas Toledo Zaragoza, 78, Jacki Sundheim, 63, Irina McCarthy, 35, Kevin McCarthy, 37, Stephen Straus, 88, Katherine Goldstein, 64, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, all killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, at a memorial site at Central and St. Johns avenues in Highland Park on July 7.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Chicago
Woman who lost a tooth when Chicago police officer allegedly hit her with a cellphone calls his resignation ‘cowardly’
Crime
Brother and sister charged with fatally shooting woman during carjacking in Oak Park
Entertainment and Culture
Hasbro, NYT create Wordle board game
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Dodger Stadium concession workers agreed to not go on strike during MLB All-Star Game events.
MLB
Dodger Stadium concession workers won’t call a strike during All-Star Game
Unite Here Local 11 and concessionaire Compass Group and its subsidiary Levy Restaurants have made what the union said is “substantial progress” in contract negotiations this week.
By Associated Press
 
Singer Mavis Staples is shown at her home in Chicago
Chicago History
This week in history: Mavis Staples plays the Vic
The Chicago native, born July 10, 1939, found early success as a gospel singer in her family’s band. So what was a gospel singer doing playing the Vic?
By Alison Martin
 
Cubs catcher prospect Miguel Amaya has been relegated to designated hitter duties in the minors as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
Cubs
Cubs evaluating potential successors to Willson Contreras at catcher
Prospects Miguel Amaya and Moises Ballesteros could be the future behind the plate.
By Mark Gonzales
 
merlin_101778559.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Chicago cops explain why they’re making fewer arrests, a priest kicked out over assault accusations returns, family gives update on Cooper Roberts and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Family and friends of John Galvan and Arthur Almendarez wait outside Cook County Jail for their release Thursday evening.
La Voz Chicago
Dejan en libertad a dos hombres que fueron encarcelados injustamente por 35 años
Fueron condenados por un incendio que mató dos hermanos en septiembre de 1986.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 