The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 18, 2022
MLB Sports Cubs

Clayton Kershaw and Shane McClanahan named All-Star Game starters

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will bat seventh for the AL and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the sixth spot for the NL.

By  Ronald Blum | Associated Press
   
SHARE Clayton Kershaw and Shane McClanahan named All-Star Game starters
Clayton Kershaw will become the third Dodgers pitcher to start in the last seven All-Star Games.

Clayton Kershaw will become the third Dodgers pitcher to start in the last seven All-Star Games.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will start for the National League on Tuesday night in the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980, and Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan will be on the mound for the American League.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will lead off for the AL as the designated hitter. Last year, he was the starting pitcher and led off as the DH in the AL’s 5-2 win at Denver.

The 34-year-old Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, is 7-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 7123 innings. Two years ago, he helped Los Angeles win its first World Series title since 1988.

Kershaw, who passed Don Sutton in April for the team career strikeouts lead, will become the third Dodgers pitcher to start in the last seven All-Star Games, following Zack Greinke in 2015 at Cincinnati and Hyun Jin Ryu in 2019 at Cleveland. He will be the 13th pitcher to start in his home ballpark, the first since former teammate Max Scherzer in 2018 at Washington.

In a matchup of left-handers, McClanahan becomes the second Rays pitcher to start an All-Star game after David Price in 2010 at Anaheim. McClanahan, a first-time All-Star, is 10-3 with a major league-leading 1.71 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings.

Ohtani is followed in the AL batting order by New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, Boston third baseman Rafael Devers, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton, Minnesota center fielder Byron Buxton, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, Cleveland second baseman Andrés Giménez and Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk.

Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will lead off for the NL and be followed by Dodgers center fielder Mookie Betts, San Diego third baseman Manny Machado, St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, Atlanta designated hitter William Contreras, San Francisco left fielder Joc Pederson and New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil.

Willson and William Contreras are the first set of brothers to make the All-Star rosters in the same year since Aaron and Bret Boone in 2003. The Contreras siblings are the fifth pair of brothers to start together in the All-Star Game, joining Mort and Walker Cooper in 1942 and ‘43, Dixie and Harry Walker in 1947, Joe and Dom DiMaggio in 1949 and Roberto and Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1992.

Next Up In MLB
Cubs draft Oklahoma righty Cade Horton with 7th overall pick
White Sox select Oswego East pitcher Noah Schultz with first-round pick
Two local high school pitchers selected in first round of MLB Draft
Cubs snap nine-game skid, but David Ross knows there’s a lot of work to do
This You Gotta See: Contreras brothers take the All-Star stage together in Los Angeles
White Sox rout Twins, get needed series victory heading into All-Star break
The Latest
Artist Claes Oldenburg (pictured in 2011) died Monday at the age of 93. He had been in poor health since falling and breaking his hip a month ago.&nbsp;
News
Artist Claes Oldenburg, maker of huge urban sculptures including Chicago’s Batcolumn, dies at 93
The Swedish-born Oldenburg drew on the sculptor’s eternal interest in form, by reimagining ordinary items in fantastic contexts.
By Associated Press
 
Signs against gun violence are placed on July 6 at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade.
Letters to the Editor
Gun violence is everyone’s issue
After the horrific events at Uvalde and right here at home, in Highland Park, it’s time to come together and get military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines out of the hands of the public.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Taylor Iman Jones (left) stars as Andy Sachs and Beth Leavel stars as Miranda Priestly in the stage musical production of “The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.”
Theater
‘The Devil Wears Prada’ stage musical arriving in grand style for world premiere in Chicago
Following a series of delays due to COVID shutdowns, the musical is ready to make its debut at the Nederlander Theatre.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Concrete barriers have been installed on Lower Lower Wacker Drive at Stetson Avenue and Columbus Drive to reduce the width of the intersections.
City Hall
Chicago police could get power to seize vehicles used for drag racing, drifting
The unanimous committee vote follows an incident that drew hundreds of spectators to the Near West Side early Sunday, keeping area residents up for hours. The full city council could OK the measure as soon as Wednesday.
By Fran Spielman
 
Cooper Roberts, 8, who was paralyzed when a bullet severed his spinal cord during the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park.
Highland Park parade shooting
Cooper Roberts, 8, shot at Highland Park Fourth of July parade, sees ‘hopeful progress’
“He sat up, with assistance, and took a brief ride in a wheelchair over the weekend — sadly something he will need to get used to,” the family said.
By Brett Chase
 