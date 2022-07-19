The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Toxic smoke released from fire at Shorewood farm supply store, officials say

Four of Tri-County Stockdale’s six buildings were destroyed by the fire. The buildings stored fertilizer, pesticides, seed, feed, and other agricultural products, authorities said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
fire_truck_engine_file.png

File photo

A large fire at a farm supply store in south suburban Shorewood released toxic smoke into the air Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to order residents to find shelter.

No injuries were reported in the fire that broke out around 4:30 a.m. at Tri-County Stockdale, 25520 W. Black Road, Troy Fire Protection District Chief Andrew Doyle said.

Four of the company’s six buildings were destroyed by the fire. The buildings stored fertilizer, pesticides, seed, feed and other farming products, authorities said.

No one was in the business when the fire began, Doyle said. Chickens and two exotic birds in the building were rescued by responders, he said.

Authorities ordered residents to seek shelter within two miles of the businesses between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Fire officials said they were monitoring the toxic fumes and asked anyone with breathing issues to call 911.

The Environmental Protection Agency was notified.

