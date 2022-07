Horoscope for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully. For the first part of this day, the moon is in your sign at odds with Pluto, which can generate power struggles. After the moon alert, the moon moves into Taurus where it is at odds with Mercury. (Is there no justice?) Don’t say anything you will later regret. Think before you speak.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

After the moon alert today, the moon moves into your sign. It is in your sign for two and half days every month, and when this occurs, although it heightens your feelings, and at the same time, it boosts your luck or good fortune. Today, however, is a challenging day. Just coast. Don’t ask for favors.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid petty squabbles with friends and groups because they will easily arise. Let’s face it: They will not benefit you or anyone else. In fact, they will only create tension in your day, which you do not need. (Who does?) Later in the day, research or answers to problems might help.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid morning squabbles with authority figures because there is nothing to be gained for you. Later in the day, you might also feel at odds with a friend or a member of a group. (Again?) Be smart and decide to practice patience because patience is the antidote to anger.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today is full of lots of chances for petty quarrels. These are the kind of exchanges that go nowhere and you invariably regret later. Mercury is in your sign, which means you can’t resist speaking out and giving others your views. At least, think before you speak.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Avoid disputes with others because you will be tempted to jump in and respond. Initially, you might have a difference with someone about shared property, inheritances or debt. By the afternoon, controversial subjects will be an issue. Yes, it’s a challenging day.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You like to keep the peace because harmony is important to you. Therefore, do what you can to avoid disputes with partners and close friends. Later in the day, try to ignore differences about financial matters and shared property. Just tread water.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be patient with colleagues at work this morning. Likewise, be patient with issues regarding a pet if difficulties arise. By the afternoon, use this same patient approach to deal with partners and close friends.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This morning, you’re in a playful mood; nevertheless, lover’s quarrels might take place. Parents might also be a bit at odds with their kids. In the afternoon, a definite shift occurs, which means you have to follow the rules and regulations. It’s that simple.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be patient with family members today, especially female relatives, (yes this includes mom). Things will change in the afternoon; however, you might feel irritated with romantic partners, or your kids. Demonstrate grace under pressure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid arguments with siblings, neighbors and daily contacts this morning. You don’t have to be right. You don’t even have to be heard — not today. In the afternoon, challenges with family and your home scene are likely. Stay chill.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Money disputes might arise this morning. Or perhaps an argument about ownership or something that you do own. Someone might have used something you own without permission? In the afternoon, you’re sensitive to criticism. However, you’re willing to pay attention to how things are done.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Judy Greer (1975) shares your birthday. You are a charming, compassionate person, who is a great companion to others. You are caring and nonjudgmental. The theme of service is strong for you this year, which is why you will be supportive and essential to others, especially family. Therefore, take care of yourself. You might consider a makeover?