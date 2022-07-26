The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Parents must be patient with their kids today; likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other. I say this because today, Mercury, the planet of communication, is at odds with your ruler Mars (the planet of aggressive ego). Oh yeah, today it’s “My way or the highway!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the Sun and Mercury are activating the part of your chart concerning home, family and parents (in particular). This is why your private life is your focus, and family discussions and home repairs might be taking place. For the benefit of all, be patient with others to avoid divisive arguments.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury is at odds with fiery Mars, which is why you feel argumentative with siblings, relatives and neighbors. Note: This could be an accident-prone influence because angry feelings might make you distracted when driving, jogging or walking. Be mindful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Money squabbles might occur. Or you might have a disagreement with someone about something that you own? It might even be an argument about a purchase or a financial situation connected with your earnings. Money and possessions are definitely a touchy subject today!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Right now, Mercury, the planet of communications is in your sign for the next two weeks. Today, Mercury is at odds with fiery Mars. which means communications with others will be challenging. You might find you have to defend your beliefs or ideas. Note: Guard against accidents.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today your ruler Mercury is at odds with fiery Mars, which makes you feel unsettled because Mercury is “hiding” in your chart. Very likely, you might feel irritable and impatient with others. Remember that your objective is to be happy. Keep that in mind.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Arguments with friends and members of groups might occur today, especially with younger people, because you find yourself at odds with their ideologies or they might challenge your goals. Could be anything. Hey, when the annals of history are written, is this worth the angst?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be smart and avoid arguments with parents, bosses, authority figures and the police because these disagreements could create further problems for you. The fact is everyone is touchy and irritable today. Give someone in power a wide berth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the classic day for arguments about beliefs, ideologies and issues related to politics, religion or race. People feel they have a personal investment in their ideas today because Mars is in the picture and Mars has everything to do with one’s ego. “I am!” There are none so deaf as those who are wearing headphones.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Discussions about inheritances, shared property, debt and insurance issues will be difficult today because people are inclined to argue or have heated debates. Ideally, postpone important discussions for another day. You might also attract someone who is aggressive toward you. (Yikes!)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today Mercury is opposite your sign, and it is at odds with fiery Mars. This means you have to be patient with partners and close friends to avoid an out-and-out fight. You might start it or somebody else might. Either way, avoid serious conflict, which could lead to accidents.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Difficulty with coworkers might occur today because people are argumentative. No question. Likewise, disputes related to your pet or even your health might also occur. For your own peace of mind and happiness, avoid these arguments. Who needs this? Not you. For the benefit of yourself and others, take the high road.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Musician Mick Jagger (1943) shares your birthday. You have a great sense of humor and a wonderful zest for life. You are also a responsible person with high morals. You work hard for what you want. This year you will enjoy socializing with others. You will be more in touch with your creative talents and confident about exploring exciting, new things.

