Tuesday, July 26, 2022
13-year-old girl shot, critically hurt Monday in Evanston

The girl was in a backyard with other teenagers about 6:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue when a person fired a gun over a fence.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 13-year-old girl was critically wounded after she was shot Monday in Evanston, police said.

She was in a backyard with other teenagers about 6:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue when a person fired a gun over a fence, striking her, Evanston police said.

Police transported the girl to a nearby hospital, where she is considered to be in critical condition, authorities said.

No arrests have been reported.

