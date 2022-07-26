13-year-old girl shot, critically hurt Monday in Evanston
The girl was in a backyard with other teenagers about 6:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue when a person fired a gun over a fence.
A 13-year-old girl was critically wounded after she was shot Monday in Evanston, police said.
She was in a backyard with other teenagers about 6:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue when a person fired a gun over a fence, striking her, Evanston police said.
Police transported the girl to a nearby hospital, where she is considered to be in critical condition, authorities said.
No arrests have been reported.
