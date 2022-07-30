Horoscope for Saturday, July 30, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions until 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Discussions with romantic partners are challenging because one of you might be critical of the other. Perhaps you have to say goodbye to someone? Parents should be considerate about the feelings of their kids. Goethe said, “Correction does much but encouragement does more.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Family discussions might be discouraging. A parent might be critical. Meanwhile, very likely, home repairs and practical tasks need to be done where you live. Go ahead with your plans for these tasks and don’t let someone rain on your parade. Decide what to do, then do it. You’ve got this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s easy to slip into negative thinking. We all do this. Everyone sometimes feels lonely, cut off or like they’re navel lint. But these negative feelings will pass! Everything is temporary — good times as well as bad times. (Hang in there.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Financial matters might look discouraging. It’s the end of the month, and you’re broke. Some of you might feel criticized about your purchases or the way you handle your money. You feel pragmatic and thrifty.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might fall into worry mode. Too often, worry is a habit. Remember: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.” Instead, you can channel this same astrological energy into working hard, especially doing detailed, mental work.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Although you might feel vaguely uneasy about something, especially if someone behind the scenes is critical of you (the worst!), today the moon is in your sign (after 3:30 p.m. Chicago time,) and this gives you an advantage! Ask the universe for a favor!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions with a friend or a member of a group might be disappointing or discouraging. Someone more experienced might make you feel diminished in some way. Eleanor Roosevelt said, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” True!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with parents, bosses, authority figures and the police might be challenging. Quite possibly, someone will try to pull rank on you or act like they hold all the cards and you are nothing. Don’t let this get to you. (Insecure people act like that.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have a choice today. You can either worry about something in the news or the media, or political or racial issues; or instead, you can use this same serious astrological influence and study or learn something new because your mind is very focused. What will you choose? What makes sense?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is not an ideal day for discussions about shared property, insurance disputes and inheritances because people will be petty, picky and negative. They certainly won’t be generous. However, your mind is focused and detail-oriented, so you won’t miss a thing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Take a light-hearted approach when talking to partners and close friends today because people are inclined to think negatively, and drape everything in black crepe paper. Yes, it’s that kinda day. But it doesn’t have to be. Focus on something that you want to do.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today is a good day to do heavy mental work that requires a lot of self-discipline because you have this in spades! Seek out someone you respect for their advice. Take frequent breaks from your work to relax in between so that you can continue and persevere at whatever you’re doing. Pace yourself.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, politician Arnold Schwarzenegger (1947) shares your birthday. You are confident and not afraid to think big. You are determined and creative, and at the same time, you are practical. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Therefore, give yourself opportunities for time alone so that you can study and learn something valuable for you.

