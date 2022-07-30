The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: As her health worsens, my wife refuses to quit smoking, and I’m considering divorce

She now snores terribly, coughs all night and gets colds easily, but she gets defensive when husband brings up her habit

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: As her health worsens, my wife refuses to quit smoking, and I’m considering divorce
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my wife for 32 years. I love her dearly. Recently, though, her smoking has been really bothering me. Her father passed away from COPD five years ago because he was a lifetime smoker. I thought that would convince her to stop. She has tried, but she always goes back.

She tries to cover it up by making frequent trips to the store and other places to get out of sight to smoke. It infuriates me that she would lie, but she doesn’t seem to have a problem with it at all. It makes me wonder what else she’s been lying about.

My biggest concern, obviously, is that her health problems are increasing — frequent colds (she blames “allergies”), coughing while she sleeps, snoring terribly. We now use separate beds at times just so I can get some sleep. When I bring up the subject of quitting, she gets defensive. Her mother will no longer talk to her about it, and she wants her to quit even more than I do.

As my wife goes down this road, I’m becoming less attracted to her. We don’t talk much anymore when we are by ourselves. We once went to a marriage counselor who agreed with me on the subject of quitting, but my wife blew it off. I’m near my limit and thinking of ending our marriage. How can I get through to her without a messy divorce? — END OF MY ROPE IN MICHIGAN

DEAR END: By now it should be obvious that your wife is displaying classic symptoms of an addict. This is something she may have inherited from her father. She has a serious medical (and possibly psychological) problem because she CANNOT quit on her own. If she’s even interested in doing so, which I doubt, she will need professional help. Nicotine patches and gum could aid her in cutting back, but a psychological component will still need to be addressed.

Interestingly, you didn’t mention the effect (besides revulsion) her secondhand smoke is having on you. This is something you should address with your doctor. Once you have done that, offer your wife the option of treatment. However, if she refuses, you will have to decide whether to consult a lawyer.

DEAR ABBY: What advice would you give to one who thinks about and, quite frankly, is still in love with his high school sweetheart? We never got married. I never married anyone, and our 50th year high school reunion is coming up next year. I talked with her recently over the phone, and she’s also going to the reunion. We’re both looking forward to seeing each other again.

Do you think age plays a big part in how a person should view things? That is, I’ve seen a photo of her, and while it’s very different from how she looked in high school, I still feel the same about her and want to spend the rest of my life with her. What’s your advice? — STILL SMITTEN IN IDAHO

DEAR SMITTEN: My advice is to keep talking to your old flame, see if she’s currently attached and whether she feels the same way about you. If the answer is yes, attending the reunion will let you begin to know her all over again before taking the next step. Time can be a great advantage because you both are mature adults now and, hopefully, less impulsive than you were during your teens. I wish you luck as you revisit this with her.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For everything you need to know about wedding planning, order “How to Have a Lovely Wedding.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Wedding Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Helping a dying colleague makes work difficult
Dear Abby: I can’t get over husband who left me decades ago
Dear Abby: I’m in love with two guys, don’t want to hurt either
Dear Abby: Sharing home with rude, bossy sister has twin piqued
Dear Abby: I have plenty of money and friends but feel empty inside
Dear Abby: Woman’s large DVR backlog is causing tension in her marriage
The Latest
merlin_92081347.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot in Logan Square
No arrests have been made.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
From left to right, family members of Nicolas Toledo, Elizabeth Vazquez, 36, Abner Toledo, 8, Ricardo Toledo, 35, and Anna Vazquez, 14, listen to comments during a vigil in Highland Park, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, honoring those killed in the Fourth of July attack.
Other Views
Pushing for ‘closure’ after trauma can be harmful to those who are grieving
It is not the mere concept of closure that is a problem. The language of closure can often create confusion and false hope for those experiencing loss.
By Nancy Berns
 
Crime scene tape is stretched around the front of a home where a man was shot on May 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago police have added more than 1,000 officers to the streets over the Memorial Day weekend.(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Crime
Man fatally shot, 2 others critically wounded while stopped at red light on Far South Side
They were in the 2000 block of West 87th Street when a black sedan drove by and two people fired gunshots, striking all three of them.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Starting in the fall, city and suburban Cook County residents can call 211 to help them connect with health and human services, including counseling.
Editorials
Creating a network of care for Chicago’s mental health care needs
A 211 number for mental health and social service needs will debut this fall, and the city is continuing to implement its mental health equity plan into all 77 neighborhoods.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Letters to the Editor
There should be stricter limits on spending in politics
Pritzker has been a good governor. But his funding to bolster his now-opponent’s campaign was just wrong.
By Letters to the Editor
 