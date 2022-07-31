The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Art Entertainment and Culture News

Thompson Center sculpture heading to new home

With the state selling the building where it has stood for nearly four decades, “Monument with Standing Beast” will have to move to a new location.

By  Jordan Perkins
   
SHARE Thompson Center sculpture heading to new home
An abstract black-and-white sculpture sits in front of the James R. Thompson Center.

Jean Dubuffet’s “Monument with Standing Beast” will be relocated to 115 S. LaSalle St.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

One of Chicago’s iconic pieces of public art will be getting a new home.

French artist Jean Dubuffet’s sculpture “Monument with Standing Beast,” in place in front of the Thompson Center since the building opened in 1985, is moving to a different spot in the Loop.

With the state of Illinois selling the building to Google, the sculpture, once dubbed “Snoopy in a Blender,” will move to the former BMO Harris Bank building at 115 S. LaSalle St. That building was recently purchased by the state to replace some of the office space lost with the Thompson Center sale.

Cathy Kwiatkowski, a spokesperson for the Department of Central Management Services, said no date is set for the sculpture, owned by the state, to arrive at its new home.

The 29-foot, 10-ton fiberglass sculpture was inspired by Dubuffet’s 1960 series of paintings called “Hourlope.” In 1984, the late Ruth Horwich, art collector and one of the Museum of Contemporary Art’s founders, donated the sculpture in memory of her husband, Leonard Horwich. It was unveiled outside the still-incomplete Thompson Center in November of that year.

“Monument with Standing Beast” has four elements, meant to represent an animal, a tree, a portal and a monument.

Art, however, is in eye of the beholder.

“I know it’s supposed to be a beast, but to me it looks like icebergs,” passerby Peter Orlinsky said Friday.

Chicago resident Natalie Flores is fond of the sculpture. It reminds her of bead maze toy she had as a child.

Rolf Achilles, an art historian and professor at School of the Art Institute in Chicago, would prefer the sculpture should stay in front of the Thompson Center. It’s a high-profile spot, he said, unlike its future location.

“The Dubuffet deserves better than standing in the shade,” Achilles said. “It won’t have the impact it has now; in other words, Dubuffet is going to be an exile.”

Some are just happy it’s staying somewhere in the city.

“I think it will work over there too,” Max Grinnell said of the new location. “Keeping it in the Loop is crucial because a lot of people come through there.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Horoscope for Sunday, July 31, 2020
Lollapalooza Day 3 reviews: Willow shows she’s ready for rock opera
Lollapalooza 2022: Day 3 photo gallery
Lollapalooza reviews: Dua Lipa delivers a club vibe, Machine Gun Kelly plays up the pop-punk
Lollapalooza: Green Day’s Metro aftershow a flashback to the songs, club gigs of the ’90s
Dear Abby: As her health worsens, my wife refuses to quit smoking, and I’m considering divorce
The Latest
Conditions along the South Branch of the Chicago River could start to improve under a new $1 million federal grant.
Editorials
Keep working to transform the Chicago River’s South Branch
A new $1 million in federal funding will help restore habitat, including along Bubbly Creek.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Five people were hurt in a stabbing March 3, 2022 in Logan Square.
Crime
Person found fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
The male was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 5:55 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
On June 12th, a driver hit and killed Peter Paquette as he crossed Irving Park Road on foot in a marked crosswalk.
Crime
Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes in the 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
16-year-old boy shot to death in Brighton Park
The boy and another teen were in a car that was stopped at a red light about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney stretch before Bears training camp practice Friday.
Bears
Projecting the Bears’ final roster
Here’s a look at the Bears’ 90-man roster — and predictions for who makes the final 53-man lineup on Aug. 30:
By Patrick Finley
 