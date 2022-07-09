Horoscope for Saturday, July 9, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11:15 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Continue to monitor financial matters because something unexpected might affect your assets, earnings or wealth. Meanwhile, you want to call the shots when it comes to how you handle your money and anything you own. Oh yeah.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you might feel defiant when dealing with authority figures — parents, bosses, teachers and the police. With Mars in your sign, your sense of ego is strong and you don’t want to be told what to do. This could put you at odds with partners and close friends. Easy does it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you might be disgruntled because you’re unhappy with someone’s stance on political matters or something related to religion or racial issues. You don’t agree with them; they don’t agree with you. This is just the nature of life. Fortunately, with fair Venus in your sign, you will be diplomatic. (Won’t you?)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Many people feel rebellious and defiant. You might encounter this with your kids or with a friend or a member of a group. Because right now, both the sun and Mercury are in your sign, no doubt, you will speak up and make a comment. You can’t resist!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Tread carefully when dealing with parents and bosses because you might say something you will later regret. Definitely do not burn any bridges, no matter how independent or defiant you feel. Having said that, of course, you won’t be a doormat. (Leos are royalty.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for you simply because your emotions might run high because you’re irritated about something, and in turn, this will create a distraction for you. Regardless of how you feel, pay attention to whatever you say and do today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you might feel touchy about something that you own or something to do with your finances or something to do with how you share property or money with another person, or even a bank. You might be unhappy. Perhaps you want to set the record straight?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You definitely feel strong and assertive today, and will not be bossed around by anyone because the moon is in your sign opposite fiery Mars. This means you will brook no interference! (Fortunately, because the moon is in your sign, you have some good luck.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be patient with coworkers and people you encounter today because making a big deal about something won’t get you the results you want. In fact, if you are too assertive, it could backfire and someone will rebel against you. People are touchy today!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do your best to get along with friends and groups today, even though there could be dissension. This is the real test, isn’t it? It’s easy to get along with others when they’re nice. The challenge is how to deal with people when they’re defiant or unhappy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might find today to be a bit challenging because you’re unhappy with a management decision or the stance that someone in a position of authority is taking. You don’t agree with it. Naturally, you will state your opinion and perhaps, rally your forces. “To the gates!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you feel upset or defiant about something today, this is understandable. Many people feel this way today about different issues. However, for your sign, these feelings could trigger an accident-prone situation. Therefore, be careful. Be mindful and aware of what you’re doing.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tom Hanks (1956) shares your birthday. You are ambitious and talented. Nevertheless, you have strong family values. Personally, you are sensitive even though you wear a calm, easygoing mask. This year is a time of building for you. You might build physical structures in a literal sense, or inner structures within your personality. It’s a year to be grounded and practical. Business will flourish.

