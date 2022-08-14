4 injured, 3 fatally, after being run over in South Shore

Three people were killed and another was injured in a crash Sunday morning in South Shore.

About 5 a.m., a car was traveling south in the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when it ran over four males, Chicago police said.

Three males were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Another male was taken to Stroger hospital, police said. The extent of his injuries wasn’t known.

No other details were immediately available, according to police.

