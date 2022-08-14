The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 14, 2022
South Shore News Chicago

4 injured, 3 fatally, after being run over in South Shore

About 5 a.m., a car was traveling south in the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when it ran over four males.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Three people were killed and another was injured in a crash Sunday morning in South Shore.

About 5 a.m., a car was traveling south in the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when it ran over four males, Chicago police said.

Three males were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Another male was taken to Stroger hospital, police said. The extent of his injuries wasn’t known.

No other details were immediately available, according to police.

Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36
Crime
Man facing charges for sexually assaulting women while riding scooter downtown
Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was arrested Friday after he was identified as the person who rode on a scooter and sexually assaulted women.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
In this file photo taken on Sept. 13, 2016, writer Salman Rushdie attends the opening day of the Positive Economy Forum in Le Havre, northwestern France. The author is in the hospital recovering from severe stab wounds sustained in an attack on Friday.
News
Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery’
The announcement from his agent followed news that the lauded writer was removed from a ventilator Saturday and able to talk and joke.
By Associated Press
 
IMG_4846_2.jpeg
Columnists
‘We draw you in with beauty’
The Chicago Botanic Garden, marking its 50th anniversary with outdoor art, strives to delight, preserve and teach.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Glenbard South’s Cam Williams catches a pass during practice.
High School Football
High school football preview: The top 10 receivers
The area’s top 10 pass catchers include a Notre Dame commit, the Public League’s top prospect and four Big Ten recruits.
By Mike Clark
 
The music studio at Lyte Lounge, a new center for homeless young adults located at 549 E. 76th Street. The Lounge was spearheaded by a group familiar with the homeless system, inspired to make a better center for young adults.
Greater Grand Crossing
New South Side center sets out to provide community, support for homeless young adults
The Lyte Lounge in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood wants to be a beacon for young people struggling with homelessness. Visitors can grab a meal, find community and feel at home.
By Mariah Rush
 