Horoscope for Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Make fun plans for today because you will enjoy all outings, amusements and entertainments. Musical performances, the theater, movies and sports will delight. Plan for a long lunch or a wonderful dinner. A picnic by the beach — whatever you can do.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You couldn’t pick a better evening to entertain at home because people will be in good spirits. Furthermore, the moon and fiery Mars are in your sign giving you lots of energy to socialize with others. This is also an excellent day to check out real estate speculation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Enjoy a short trip or any chance to spend time with siblings, relatives and neighbors over a coffee or a beer because this is a fantastic social day! Slip away on a vacation. It’s also a good day to begin any kind of enterprise or study.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Although this is a wonderful day to socialize, it’s also a great day for business and commerce, particularly for making financial investments for now and in the future. This could involve dealing with foreign countries or other cultures.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an amazing day for your sign! Both the sun and fair Venus are in Leo and Venus is dancing with lucky Jupiter in your fellow Fire sign. It’s a great day to travel or take a vacation and explore new places and meet new faces. An excellent day for seeing other people. Enjoy!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a feel-good day for you. Many people are out schmoozing and enjoying good times. You might choose to join them or you might choose to play things low-key and relax in a lazy, self-indulgent way. It’s your call. Either way, this is a lovely, laid-back day.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are a social sign and today is the day to socialize! Enjoy interacting with clubs and organizations. People want to talk to you. You will particularly enjoy hanging out with creative, artistic people. Dress up and go out to trip the light fantastic!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a powerful day for you because you make a fabulous impression on everyone. (You don’t have to do anything special to shine in the eyes of others.) Therefore, today is the day to make your pitch! Ask for what you want because people will probably give it to you. (Yes!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the perfect day for a vacation or to travel anywhere. It’s also great day to explore new experiences as well as opportunities in medicine, the law and higher education. Romance with someone “different” might blossom. Spend time with people who like you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Business and financial arrangements with others are blessed. This is an excellent day to get a loan or mortgage. People will give you favors or help your family or do something to benefit your home. Discussions about how to divide or share something will definitely help you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze with others! Enjoy the company of partners, close friends as well as members of the general public. It’s a great day to seal the deal or begin an exciting project. Your relations with foreign countries and people from other cultures will benefit you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Whatever you do today will please you, especially at work or with whatever task you set for yourself. Work-related travel will delight. This is a lucky day to ask for a raise. It’s a wonderful day to start a new job. It’s a great day to socialize! Wow!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kaitlin Olson (1975) shares your birthday. You are sensitive and intuitive, but you can also be tough. You are friendly, likable and very focused on whatever interests you. Because of this, you are knowledgeable and well-informed. This is a year of change and greater personal freedom for you. Stay flexible. Be open to new directions and new growth.

