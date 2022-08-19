5 shot, 1 fatally, in Homan Square drive-by

One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side.
About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.
Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
