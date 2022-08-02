The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
The Watchdogs News Crime

Convicted Starved Rock killer’s lawyer: DNA test casts doubt on Chester Weger’s conviction

Attorney Andrew Hale told a LaSalle County judge that a hair found on the glove of one of the three women killed at Starved Rock State Park in 1960 fits the profile of an unidentified man, saying, “For sure, it exonerates him.”

By  Frank Main
   
SHARE Convicted Starved Rock killer’s lawyer: DNA test casts doubt on Chester Weger’s conviction
Chester Weger in 1960 at Starved Rock State Park.

Chester Weger in 1960 at Starved Rock State Park.

Chicago Daily News

DNA testing and other newly unearthed evidence shows Chester Weger, who was convicted of the infamous 1960 Starved Rock State Park killings, is innocent, his lawyer told a LaSalle County judge Monday.

Weger, 83, confessed to killing three suburban women found bludgeoned in the park southwest of Chicago. But he soon recanted and has maintained his innocence ever since.

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board paroled Weger in 2020 after a board member argued he was a model prisoner.

Last year, LaSalle County Judge Michael Jansz granted Weger’s request to test hairs found on the victims. Microtrace, an Elgin forensics lab whose work helped identify serial killers in Seattle and Atlanta, is part of Weger’s legal team.

Related

On Monday, Weger’s attorney Andrew Hale told Jansz that testing on a hair found on the left index finger of one of the victims, Frances Murphy, developed a DNA profile of an unidentified man who isn’t Weger.

“I’m making the case this exonerates him,” Hale said. “And when you take it with all the other evidence, for sure it exonerates him.

“All the other evidence, we didn’t get enough genetic material to test,” he said.

Attorney Andrew Hale.

Attorney Andrew Hale.

Provided

Hale said he hopes to meet with Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow, who was appointed special prosecutor in the case, to argue that Weger’s conviction should be vacated.

If that doesn’t happen, Hale said, he plans to file a post-conviction motion to overturn the conviction and might seek executive clemency from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Dozens of people packed the LaSalle County courtroom where Hale revealed the testing results Monday.

“There were tons of Chester Weger supporters,” he said. “It was amazing.”

Chester Weger’s last prison photo.

Chester Weger’s last prison photo.

Illinois Department of Corrections.

Outside court, Weger said the developments in his case were “wonderful.”

Weger was convicted of killing Lillian Oetting, 50, but wasn’t tried in the killings of her friends Mildred Lindquist, 50, and Murphy, 47.

The women, all from the Chicago area, were found dead after hiking in the popular state park 100 miles southwest of Chicago while on vacation. Weger worked at a lodge where they were saying.

Earlier this year, Hale said he turned up a police report of an overheard conversation on a pay phone that he said proves Weger wasn’t the killer. Hale said police report was a “smoking gun” indicating that others killed the women.

Related

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Scammers still targeting Illinois state employment agency; officials say they’re better prepared now
Another insider deal at beleaguered Cook County agency
Car insurers’ pandemic windfalls prompt a response in Springfield, with consumer-minded reforms planned
Lori Lightfoot’s showdown with the feds: What’s at stake for people in Chicago
As violent crime in Chicago soared, arrests fell to historic lows
Kicked out of Episcopal priesthood over sexual misconduct accusations, now overseeing a church in Berwyn
The Latest
Dane Cruikshank looks to his left as he runs as a member of the Titans.
Bears
Bears activate safety Dane Cruikshank
The Bears are getting one veteran back on the practice field — though it’s not Roquan Smith.
By Patrick Finley
 
DF_13274_r.jpg
Movies and TV
Wildly entertaining ‘Bullet Train’ handles its plot turns with finesse
Brad Pitt brings all his star power to a high-speed action film that transcends the usual cookie-cutter assassin stories.
By Richard Roeper
 
As a beverage, espresso is a concentrated form of coffee brewed with high pressure, hot water and finely ground coffee beans.
Taste
Espresso — what it is exactly, and how to make it at home
Brewing the concentrated coffee is fairly easy once you have the right tools.
By USA TODAY
 
A 28-year-old man has been charged with shooting a Chicago police officer in June.
Crime
2 Chicago police officers sprayed with tear gas while making arrest in Austin
The two officers were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_95211381.jpg
Crime
Security guard, three other men wounded in shoot-out in Little Italy
The guard was shot while intervening as two men exchanged gunfire with another man in the 1000 block of West 14th Street Monday night, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 