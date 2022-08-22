The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Chicagoans show off their city after Darren Bailey calls it a ‘hellhole’

The Republican gubernatorial candidate’s claim elicited a strong response on social media.

By  Katelyn Haas
   
SHARE Chicagoans show off their city after Darren Bailey calls it a ‘hellhole’
Illinois gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey waves to the crowd during a Save America Rally with Donald Trump at the Adams County (Ill.) Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois.

Bailey appeared late last week at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago a “hellhole” twice on Thursday, bringing out Chicagoans’ city pride on Twitter in response.

Bailey, who is running against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election, appeared late last week at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.

The “hellhole” jab is a line he introduced in a debate in Chicago nearly three months ago — and it’s become part of his campaign patter since then.

Over one-fifth of the state’s residents live in Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot did not leave the comment unchecked, swinging back on Friday against the claim — and that she is partly to blame — by slamming the downstate farmer’s gubernatorial campaign as a “dumpster fire.”

“Chicago is no hellhole, but the Bailey campaign sure is a dumpster fire,” the mayor tweeted.

After Bailey doubled down yet again, Chicagoans on Twitter rose up in their city’s defense.

Here’s how Chicagoans showed off their city:

Next Up In News
SWAT team responds to man barricaded with gun in West Englewood home
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs
R. Kelly prosecutors turn focus to obstruction-of-justice conspiracy
CPD recruit arrested for allegedly attacking Schiller Park cop during traffic stop, but no criminal charges filed
Man shot dead in Jeffery Manor, police say
Cleaning workers cooperative owned by immigrant women launches on Southeast Side
The Latest
A man was fatally shot and another wounded July 8, 2021, in Wentworth Gardens.
Crime
SWAT team responds to man barricaded with gun in West Englewood home
Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 6800 block of South Elizabeth Street around 12:20 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Business
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs
The salaried worker cuts are about 6% of the workforce of 31,000 in the U.S. and Canada. Ford’s 56,000 union factory workers are not affected.
By Tom Krisher | AP Auto Writer
 
R. Kelly in June 2019 arriving at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly prosecutors turn focus to obstruction-of-justice conspiracy
Kelly is already serving a 30-year federal prison sentence for his racketeering conviction last year in New York. In his new trial, he faces charges alleging child pornography, obstruction of justice and the enticement of minors into criminal sexual activity.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
CPD_star.jpeg
Crime
CPD recruit arrested for allegedly attacking Schiller Park cop during traffic stop, but no criminal charges filed
Denisse Balseca “pushed, struck, scratched and kicked” an officer after she was stopped around 2:10 a.m. Saturday after hitting a curb, according to Joseph DeSimone, deputy chief of Schiller Park police.
By Tom Schuba
 