Horoscope for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11:45 p.m. PDT. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Another lovely, feel-good day! Romance is saucy and provocative, which makes this a great day for a date or a flirtatious luncheon. Relations with females (regardless of your own sex) will be warm and friendly. You are in touch with your creative vibes!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Invite the gang over for pizza and beer, or quiche and a buttery Chardonnay, whatever your pleasure, because this is a great day to entertain at home. You will also enjoy redecorating your home, while some of you might explore real estate options.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Conversations with your everyday contacts are smooth and mutually friendly. You find it easy to cooperate with others and listen to their point of view. In part, this is because you feel well-liked. You feel appreciated. In turn, you will appreciate the beauty of your daily surroundings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Once again, business and commerce are favored today! This is a great day for financial negotiations, business transactions, exploring ways to boost your earnings, or get a better-paying job. It’s also a positive day to shop for beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Major bonus!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign lined up with Venus, which will stimulate your appreciation of beauty, especially in the arts and music and your everyday surroundings. You will be more inclined to tell someone that you love them. Money transactions will go well.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the classic day for secret love affairs. (Eyes across a crowded room and all that.) You might also pursue secret financial transactions, or perhaps buy something beautiful (especially pricey clothing) and hide it in a closet to break the news later. (Been there, done that.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is another wonderful day to enjoy the company of friends, as well as groups, classes and participation in organizations or conferences. This is because your ability to relate to others is excellent, especially relations with females. Enjoy hanging out with artistic, creative people.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a popular time for you, and today, you look especially good in the eyes of bosses, parents, VIPs and the police. People will notice you because you are high visibility. Because people in authority are favorably inclined to you, you can make your pitch or ask for what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Grab every opportunity to travel or do something different to shake up your world. You might be attracted to someone who is unusual or different from the kind of person you normally see. You’ll be interested to learn about other cultures, especially their arts and crafts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Once again, you have a favorable day to discuss financial arrangements with others. These could include discussions about debt, inheritances or insurance issues. It’s important that you know that you have the upper hand and things will easily go your way. Yes!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a positive week for relations with others. With Venus opposite your sign today, people will be friendly and cooperative with you. However, the moon is also opposite your sign, which means you will have to go more than halfway with dealing with others. (Them’s the breaks.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a productive time for you because you are willing to help others, especially coworkers; and meanwhile, they are willing to help you. Because you have this mutually beneficial energy happening, make the most of it. Reach out to help someone. In turn, accept their help.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter, record producer Elvis Costello (1954) shares your birthday. Your practical, sensible approach to life includes an awareness of healthy lifestyles, which you may or may not follow. You are attracted to people with a strong work ethic. You are an excellent teacher. This year your zest for life is strong, which is why it’s a fun-loving, playful year! Enjoy!

