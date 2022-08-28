The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 28, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football schedule: Week 2

The complete area football schedule for the second week of the season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Wheaton-Warrenville South’s Luca Carbonaro (15) hands the ball to Jake Vozza (22) against Simeon.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send corrections and additions to mobrien@suntimes.com.

Thursday, September 1

NONCONFERENCE

Butler vs. Foreman at Lane, 4

Hansberry vs. Marshall at Lane, 7

King vs. Crane at Gately, 5

Leo at Marian Catholic, 7

Proviso West vs. Leyden at Triton, 6

Rowe-Clark at Reavis, 7

Thornridge at Eisenhower, 7

Tilden vs. Bowen at Eckersall, 4:15

Friday, September 2

FOX VALLEY

Crystal Lake Central at Jacobs, 7

Crystal Lake South at Cary-Grove, 7

Dundee-Crown at Hampshire, 7

McHenry at Huntley, 7

Prairie Ridge at Burlington Central, 7

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Lisle at Wilmington, 7

UPSTATE EIGHT

Elgin at East Aurora, 7

Glenbard East at South Elgin, 7

Glenbard South at Fenton, 7:30

Streamwood at Larkin, 7

West Chicago at Bartlett, 7

NONCONFERENCE

Ag. Science vs. Julian at Gately, 4:15

Barrington at Prospect, 7

Batavia at Lincoln-Way East, 7

Bishop McNamara at Coal City, 7

Bloom at Argo, 7

Bremen at Joliet Central, 6:30

Brooks at St. Laurence, 7

Brother Rice at St. Rita, 7:30

Chicago Christian at Ottawa Marquette, 7

Clark vs. St. Viator at Forest View, 7

Collins at Chicago Academy, 4:15

Curie at Solorio, 7:30

Deerfield at Glenbrook North, 7

DeKalb at Plainfield South, 7

DePaul Prep vs. Amundsen at Winnemac, 4:15

Downers Grove North at Willowbrook, 7:30

DuSable at Westmont, 7

East Peoria at Aurora Central, 7:30

Elk Grove at Hoffman Estates, 7:30

Evanston at Libertyville, 7

Evergreen Park vs. Carver at Gately, 7:15

Fremd at Hersey, 7

Geneseo at Grayslake Central, 7

Geneva at Kaneland, 7

Glenbard West at Downers Grove South, 7:30

Glenbrook South at Sandburg, 6

Golder at Back of the Yards, 4:15

Harvard at Woodstock North, 7

Hillcrest at Montini, 7:30

Hinsdale Central at Proviso East, 7:30

Hoopeston at Seneca, 7

IC Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 7:30

Johnsburg at Marian Central, 7:30

Joliet West at Minooka, 7

Kenwood at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:30

Lake Forest at Carmel, 7:30

Lake View at Marmion, 7:30

Lake Zurich at St. Charles North, 7:30

LaSalle-Peru at Metamora, 7:30

Lemont at Nazareth, 7:30

Limestone at Woodstock, 7:30

Lincoln-Way Central at Lake Park, 7:30

Lyons at Addison Trail, 6

Manteno at Plano, 7:15

Marengo at Canton, 7:30

Marine vs. Phoenix at Orr, 4

Marist at Richards, 6:30

Mather at Speer, 7:30

Metea Valley at Lockport, 7

Milwaukee King, Wis. at St. Ignatius, 7:30

Moline at Benet, 7

Morgan Park at Rich Township, 7:15

Morris at Antioch, 7

Mundelein at Grayslake North, 7

Naperville Central at Plainfield North, 7

Naperville North at Glenbard North, 7

New Trier at Stevenson, 7

Niles West at Niles North, 7

North Lawndale at De La Salle, 7

Oak Forest at Sycamore, 7

Oak Park-River Forest at Hinsdale South, 7:30

Oswego at Andrew, 7

Oswego East at Lincoln-Way West, 7:30

Ottawa at Streator, 7

Palatine at Buffalo Grove, 7

Peotone at Edgewood, Ind., 6

Plainfield Central at Yorkville, 7

Plainfield East at Shepard, 7

Reed-Custer at Arcola, 7

Richmond-Burton at Menominee, Wis., 7

Riverside-Brookfield at Wauconda, 7

Rochelle at Herscher, 7

Rolling Meadows at Schaumburg, 7

Round Lake at Maine East, 7

Salt Fork at Momence, 7

St. Charles East at Waubonsie Valley, 7

St. Patrick at Notre Dame, 7:30

Stagg at Oak Lawn, 7

Steinmetz at Ridgewood, 7:15

Sterling at St. Francis, 7:30

Sullivan at Perspectives, 7:30

Taft at Grant, 7:15

TF North at Hope Academy, 7

TF South at Lane, 7:15

Thornton at Galesburg, 7

Thornwood at Fenwick, 7:30

Tinley Park at Aurora Christian, 7

Vernon Hills at Lakes, 7:30

Vocational vs. Hyde Park at Eckersall, 4:15

Von Steuben vs. Payton at Lane, 4:15

Walther Christian at Elmwood Park, 6

Warren at Maine South, 7:30

Washington, Ill. at Kankakee, 7

Waukegan at Maine West, 6:30

West Aurora at Romeoville, 7

Wheaton Academy at Christ the King, 7:30

Wheaton North at Providence, 7:30

Wheaton-Warrenville South at Neuqua Valley, 7

Wheeling at Conant, 7:30

York at Morton, 7:30

Zion-Benton at North Chicago, 7

Saturday, September 3

NONCONFERENCE

Bogan vs. Little Village at Orr, 10 a.m.

Bolingbrook vs. Simeon at Gately, 3

Cahokia at Homewood-Flossmoor, 3

Chicago Military vs. Prosser at Westinghouse, 10 a.m.

Chicago Richards vs. Rauner at Lane, 7

Corliss at Orr, 1

Crete-Monee at Andrean, Ind., 3

Dwight at Bismarck-Henning, 2

East Moline at Loyola, 1:30

Englewood STEM vs. Senn at Lane, 1

Fenger vs. UP-Bronzeville at Eckersall, 4

Gage Park vs. Lincoln Park at Lane, 4

Harlan vs. South Shore at Eckersall, 1

Hubbard at Highland Park, 1

Johnson vs. Pritzker at Winnemac, 4

Kelly vs. Kennedy at Stagg, 10 a.m.

Mount Carmel vs. Phillips at Gately, 7

Raby at Westinghouse, 1

Roosevelt vs. Lindblom at Stagg, 1

Schurz vs. Catalyst-Maria at Stagg, 4

St. Edward at Taylorville, 1

Washington vs. Clemente at Lane, 10 a.m.

Young at Goode, 4

Sunday, September 4

NONCONFERENCE

Comer vs. UIC Prep at Lane, 10 a.m.

Dyett vs. Bulls Prep at Lane, 1

