High school football schedule: Week 2

Thursday, September 1
NONCONFERENCE
Butler vs. Foreman at Lane, 4
Hansberry vs. Marshall at Lane, 7
King vs. Crane at Gately, 5
Leo at Marian Catholic, 7
Proviso West vs. Leyden at Triton, 6
Rowe-Clark at Reavis, 7
Thornridge at Eisenhower, 7
Tilden vs. Bowen at Eckersall, 4:15
Friday, September 2
FOX VALLEY
Crystal Lake Central at Jacobs, 7
Crystal Lake South at Cary-Grove, 7
Dundee-Crown at Hampshire, 7
McHenry at Huntley, 7
Prairie Ridge at Burlington Central, 7
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Lisle at Wilmington, 7
UPSTATE EIGHT
Elgin at East Aurora, 7
Glenbard East at South Elgin, 7
Glenbard South at Fenton, 7:30
Streamwood at Larkin, 7
West Chicago at Bartlett, 7
NONCONFERENCE
Ag. Science vs. Julian at Gately, 4:15
Barrington at Prospect, 7
Batavia at Lincoln-Way East, 7
Bishop McNamara at Coal City, 7
Bloom at Argo, 7
Bremen at Joliet Central, 6:30
Brooks at St. Laurence, 7
Brother Rice at St. Rita, 7:30
Chicago Christian at Ottawa Marquette, 7
Clark vs. St. Viator at Forest View, 7
Collins at Chicago Academy, 4:15
Curie at Solorio, 7:30
Deerfield at Glenbrook North, 7
DeKalb at Plainfield South, 7
DePaul Prep vs. Amundsen at Winnemac, 4:15
Downers Grove North at Willowbrook, 7:30
DuSable at Westmont, 7
East Peoria at Aurora Central, 7:30
Elk Grove at Hoffman Estates, 7:30
Evanston at Libertyville, 7
Evergreen Park vs. Carver at Gately, 7:15
Fremd at Hersey, 7
Geneseo at Grayslake Central, 7
Geneva at Kaneland, 7
Glenbard West at Downers Grove South, 7:30
Glenbrook South at Sandburg, 6
Golder at Back of the Yards, 4:15
Harvard at Woodstock North, 7
Hillcrest at Montini, 7:30
Hinsdale Central at Proviso East, 7:30
Hoopeston at Seneca, 7
IC Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 7:30
Johnsburg at Marian Central, 7:30
Joliet West at Minooka, 7
Kenwood at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:30
Lake Forest at Carmel, 7:30
Lake View at Marmion, 7:30
Lake Zurich at St. Charles North, 7:30
LaSalle-Peru at Metamora, 7:30
Lemont at Nazareth, 7:30
Limestone at Woodstock, 7:30
Lincoln-Way Central at Lake Park, 7:30
Lyons at Addison Trail, 6
Manteno at Plano, 7:15
Marengo at Canton, 7:30
Marine vs. Phoenix at Orr, 4
Marist at Richards, 6:30
Mather at Speer, 7:30
Metea Valley at Lockport, 7
Milwaukee King, Wis. at St. Ignatius, 7:30
Moline at Benet, 7
Morgan Park at Rich Township, 7:15
Morris at Antioch, 7
Mundelein at Grayslake North, 7
Naperville Central at Plainfield North, 7
Naperville North at Glenbard North, 7
New Trier at Stevenson, 7
Niles West at Niles North, 7
North Lawndale at De La Salle, 7
Oak Forest at Sycamore, 7
Oak Park-River Forest at Hinsdale South, 7:30
Oswego at Andrew, 7
Oswego East at Lincoln-Way West, 7:30
Ottawa at Streator, 7
Palatine at Buffalo Grove, 7
Peotone at Edgewood, Ind., 6
Plainfield Central at Yorkville, 7
Plainfield East at Shepard, 7
Reed-Custer at Arcola, 7
Richmond-Burton at Menominee, Wis., 7
Riverside-Brookfield at Wauconda, 7
Rochelle at Herscher, 7
Rolling Meadows at Schaumburg, 7
Round Lake at Maine East, 7
Salt Fork at Momence, 7
St. Charles East at Waubonsie Valley, 7
St. Patrick at Notre Dame, 7:30
Stagg at Oak Lawn, 7
Steinmetz at Ridgewood, 7:15
Sterling at St. Francis, 7:30
Sullivan at Perspectives, 7:30
Taft at Grant, 7:15
TF North at Hope Academy, 7
TF South at Lane, 7:15
Thornton at Galesburg, 7
Thornwood at Fenwick, 7:30
Tinley Park at Aurora Christian, 7
Vernon Hills at Lakes, 7:30
Vocational vs. Hyde Park at Eckersall, 4:15
Von Steuben vs. Payton at Lane, 4:15
Walther Christian at Elmwood Park, 6
Warren at Maine South, 7:30
Washington, Ill. at Kankakee, 7
Waukegan at Maine West, 6:30
West Aurora at Romeoville, 7
Wheaton Academy at Christ the King, 7:30
Wheaton North at Providence, 7:30
Wheaton-Warrenville South at Neuqua Valley, 7
Wheeling at Conant, 7:30
York at Morton, 7:30
Zion-Benton at North Chicago, 7
Saturday, September 3
NONCONFERENCE
Bogan vs. Little Village at Orr, 10 a.m.
Bolingbrook vs. Simeon at Gately, 3
Cahokia at Homewood-Flossmoor, 3
Chicago Military vs. Prosser at Westinghouse, 10 a.m.
Chicago Richards vs. Rauner at Lane, 7
Corliss at Orr, 1
Crete-Monee at Andrean, Ind., 3
Dwight at Bismarck-Henning, 2
East Moline at Loyola, 1:30
Englewood STEM vs. Senn at Lane, 1
Fenger vs. UP-Bronzeville at Eckersall, 4
Gage Park vs. Lincoln Park at Lane, 4
Harlan vs. South Shore at Eckersall, 1
Hubbard at Highland Park, 1
Johnson vs. Pritzker at Winnemac, 4
Kelly vs. Kennedy at Stagg, 10 a.m.
Mount Carmel vs. Phillips at Gately, 7
Raby at Westinghouse, 1
Roosevelt vs. Lindblom at Stagg, 1
Schurz vs. Catalyst-Maria at Stagg, 4
St. Edward at Taylorville, 1
Washington vs. Clemente at Lane, 10 a.m.
Young at Goode, 4
Sunday, September 4
NONCONFERENCE
Comer vs. UIC Prep at Lane, 10 a.m.
Dyett vs. Bulls Prep at Lane, 1