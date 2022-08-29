The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 29, 2022

After chaotic weekend of street take-overs and clashes with police, CPD says ‘caravan task force’ will crack down on stunt drivers

Nine people were arrested, seven vehicles were seized and 22 more were flagged for impoundment after a weekend of drifting and drag-racing brought increased scrutiny on the burgeoning underground car culture.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE After chaotic weekend of street take-overs and clashes with police, CPD says ‘caravan task force’ will crack down on stunt drivers
TAKEOVER_082722_07.jpeg

Participants and spectators harass Chicago police trying to break up a street takeover as hundreds gathered to watch cars drift in circles at 119th and Halsted streets on the Far South Side Friday night, Aug. 26, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Nine people were arrested, seven vehicles were seized and 22 more were flagged for impoundment after a chaotic weekend of drifting and drag-racing brought increased scrutiny on the burgeoning underground car culture.

The numbers were released Monday morning by Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott, who also disclosed at a news conference that a task force was established four weeks ago to address an “uptick in the pattern of caravans coming downtown” and shutting off intersections while performing high-speed stunts.

Still, the “takeovers” over the weekend appeared to catch police off-guard as they attempted to enforce a new ordinance that allows them to impound vehicles and fine drivers up to $10,000.

Cops were assaulted with bricks and bottles, and squad cars were damaged, as officers sought to break up the events, McDermott said.

While he and Supt. David Brown both used tough talk in warning drivers about the consequences, a police spokesperson said the “caravan task force” hasn’t tracked how many vehicles have been impounded in the month since it was formed.

Brown also didn’t respond when asked how many officers have been assigned to the new task force.

McDermott said the department’s overarching plan is a “coordinated effort between multiple city agencies,” with plans to even use salt trucks and other large vehicles to block traffic.

McDermott said mobile police camera trucks, license plate readers and the department’s Strategic Decision Command Centers will be used to identify cars for impoundment.

Brown said investigators are also tracking social media posts. “One of the things that these groups do is that they highlight their drag racing on social media,” he told reporters. “But that’s evidence for us to tow their car at a later date. So warning to those trying to sensationalize drag racing, thank you because we’re going to charge you and tow your car with up to a $10,000 fine.”

Yet Brown acknowledged the “complexity” of combatting the growing trend, noting that officers are prohibited from chasing drivers at high speeds, apparently referring to the department’s new vehicle pursuit policy.

He noted that organizers sometimes use public social media accounts to send cops on phony chases while using private chats to set up real events. And those events are typically in “porous” areas that are difficult to block off, he said.

Brown pushed for changes to the new stunt-driving ordinance that would allow officers to also target spectators and raise the maximum fine to $20,000.

“Let’s keep going until these knuckleheads get the message,” he said.

Next Up In News
Willie Wilson files federal lawsuit to block Chicago Board of Elections from consolidating precincts
Lightfoot appoints 7-member interim police oversight commission
Woman struck and killed by speeding Corvette that was ‘showing off’ with another Corvette before crash, witness says
Mayoral challenger Ray Lopez wants to curb mayoral power, cut City Council by half
Man fired gun into West Town restaurant where ex-girlfriend worked, fatally striking a patron, prosecutors say
Two R. Kelly accusers take stand, say they were sexually abused by singer while underage
The Latest
Pitcher Norge Vera is part of the White Sox’ Project Birmingham.
White Sox
White Sox pitching prospect Norge Vera is getting attention
Vera, 22, is part of “Project Birmingham” as a wave of prospects who were promoted last week to the Sox’s Double-A affiliate to finish the rest of the 2022 season.
By Mark Gonzales
 
A photo shows the crash site where a woman was killed by a driver Aug. 28, 2022, on Cicero Avenue at 65th Street.
Afternoon Edition
Woman killed by speeding Corvette, mayor taps interim police oversight commission and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson speaks in front of the Red Line station after riding a CTA bus to highlight transit crime and his plan to address it. Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Elections
Willie Wilson files federal lawsuit to block Chicago Board of Elections from consolidating precincts
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson argues it will confuse Chicago voters, depress turnout in the Nov. 28 general and Feb. 28 mayoral and aldermanic elections and “disparately impact racial and/or ethnic voting blocs.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses gun violence prevention efforts in Chicago during a news conference at City Hall in the Loop, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2022.
City Hall
Lightfoot appoints 7-member interim police oversight commission
The interim commission will have a lot of power. It will be expected to fill several vacancies on the Police Board and will review the Chicago Police Department’s budget before a City Council vote on the mayor’s 2023 budget.
By Fran Spielman
 
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson was subjected to racist taunts during a match at BYU.
College Sports
Duke volleyball player says BYU was slow to respond to racist slurs
“No athlete, regardless of their race should ever be subject to such hostile conditions,” said Rachjel Richardson, the only Black starter on the Blue Devils team.
By Associated Press
 