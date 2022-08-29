After chaotic weekend of street take-overs and clashes with police, CPD says ‘caravan task force’ will crack down on stunt drivers

Nine people were arrested, seven vehicles were seized and 22 more were flagged for impoundment after a chaotic weekend of drifting and drag-racing brought increased scrutiny on the burgeoning underground car culture.

The numbers were released Monday morning by Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott, who also disclosed at a news conference that a task force was established four weeks ago to address an “uptick in the pattern of caravans coming downtown” and shutting off intersections while performing high-speed stunts.

Still, the “takeovers” over the weekend appeared to catch police off-guard as they attempted to enforce a new ordinance that allows them to impound vehicles and fine drivers up to $10,000.

Cops were assaulted with bricks and bottles, and squad cars were damaged, as officers sought to break up the events, McDermott said.

While he and Supt. David Brown both used tough talk in warning drivers about the consequences, a police spokesperson said the “caravan task force” hasn’t tracked how many vehicles have been impounded in the month since it was formed.

Brown also didn’t respond when asked how many officers have been assigned to the new task force.

McDermott said the department’s overarching plan is a “coordinated effort between multiple city agencies,” with plans to even use salt trucks and other large vehicles to block traffic.

McDermott said mobile police camera trucks, license plate readers and the department’s Strategic Decision Command Centers will be used to identify cars for impoundment.

Brown said investigators are also tracking social media posts. “One of the things that these groups do is that they highlight their drag racing on social media,” he told reporters. “But that’s evidence for us to tow their car at a later date. So warning to those trying to sensationalize drag racing, thank you because we’re going to charge you and tow your car with up to a $10,000 fine.”

Yet Brown acknowledged the “complexity” of combatting the growing trend, noting that officers are prohibited from chasing drivers at high speeds, apparently referring to the department’s new vehicle pursuit policy.

He noted that organizers sometimes use public social media accounts to send cops on phony chases while using private chats to set up real events. And those events are typically in “porous” areas that are difficult to block off, he said.

Brown pushed for changes to the new stunt-driving ordinance that would allow officers to also target spectators and raise the maximum fine to $20,000.

“Let’s keep going until these knuckleheads get the message,” he said.

