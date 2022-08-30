Menu Planner: Spice up your day with zesty barbecue cheeseburgers

Zesty Barbecue Cheeseburgers

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 7 to 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

4 tablespoons barbecue sauce, divided

4 slices white cheddar, pepper jack, smoked Gouda or provolone cheese

4 whole-grain hamburger buns or pretzel rolls, split and toasted

Lettuce leaves

Tomato slices

Red onion slices

Combine ground beef, chopped onion and 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-inch-thick patties. Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (7 to 9 minutes on preheated gas grill at medium heat) or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees, turning occasionally. About 1 minute before burgers are done, brush with remaining 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce and top with cheese. Line bottom half of each bun with lettuce, sliced red onion and tomato, as desired; top with burger. Close sandwiches and serve.

Per serving: 434 calories, 31 grams protein, 20 grams fat (43% calories from fat), 8.4 grams saturated fat, 30 grams carbohydrate, 86 milligrams cholesterol, 550 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Avocado potato salad

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: none

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds cooked and diced red potatoes

1/3 cup chopped celery

1/3 cup Vidalia or other sweet onion

1 large ripe avocado, diced

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Cilantro sprigs for garnish

In a small bowl, mix lemon juice and garlic; stir in mayonnaise and oil; set aside. In a large bowl, combine potatoes, celery and onion. Just before serving, combine potato mixture with dressing, folding in avocado and cilantro. Garnish with cilantro sprigs; serve.

Per serving: 166 calories, 3 grams protein, 8 grams fat (40 percent calories from fat), 1 gram saturated fat, 23 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 96 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Pan-seared arctic char with olives and potatoes

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 16 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3/4 pound small red potatoes, sliced 1/4 inch thick

4 arctic char fillets (about 5 ounces each), skin on

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 sprigs fresh rosemary, each about 3 inches long

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives

3 tablespoons roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

4 lemon wedges

Cook potatoes 5 to 6 minutes in boiling water or until tender; drain and set aside. Pat fish dry. Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Arrange fish, skin side down, so fillets fit without touching. Cook undisturbed 3 minutes. Turn; cook 2 or 3 more minutes or until cooked through. With a slotted spatula, transfer to serving platter. Add remaining oil to pan; allow to heat. Add potatoes and rosemary, turning occasionally, until the potatoes are tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add olives, parsley and vinegar; stir gently to heat. Remove rosemary sprigs. Arrange potato mixture around the fish. Garnish with lemon wedges; serve.

Per serving: 385 calories, 33 grams protein, 20 grams fat (48% calories from fat), 1.4 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 20 milligrams cholesterol, 372 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Beef pita folds

In a small bowl, mix 3 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream and 1 tablespoon salsa. Divide and spread 1/2 cup guacamole over inside of 4 trimmed pita pockets (6-inch diameter). Divide and stuff with 2 cups shredded lettuce, 3/4 cup chopped tomato and 6 ounces thinly sliced deli roast beef. Sprinkle with 3/4 cup 50% light shredded cheddar cheese. Serve with salsa mixture for dipping.

TIP: Soften pita bread in microwave for 10 seconds to make it more flexible.

Montreal turkey burgers

Add 1 tablespoon less-sodium (or regular) Montreal-style chicken seasoning to 1 pound ground turkey until well-blended. Shape into 4 patties. Grill 4 to 6 minutes per side or until cooked through (165 degrees in center). Toast whole-grain buns on grill for about 30 seconds. Spread buns with low-fat mayonnaise and add sliced red onion.

Macaroni soup with beans and cabbage

Cook 1 1/2 cups elbow macaroni according to directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil on medium-high. Add 1 thinly sliced medium onion, 1 pound thinly sliced savoy cabbage, 1 teaspoon minced garlic and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook 6 to 8 minutes or until cabbage begins to wilt, stirring often. Add 4 (14-ounce) cans unsalted vegetable broth, 2 (16-ounce) cans rinsed reduced-sodium cannellini beans and 1 1/2 cups water; bring to a boil. Add macaroni; heat through and serve.