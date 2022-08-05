The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 5, 2022
Other Views Commentary

Ten years after massacre at Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, we must keep pushing back against hate

The Sikh Coalition and other groups, including Muslims, Arabs and South Asians of different faiths, have been working to raise the alarm about the tide of fear and bigotry. white supremacy and other forms of violent hate have only grown more emboldened and deadly.

By  Harsimran Kaur
   
SHARE Ten years after massacre at Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, we must keep pushing back against hate
Worshipers in the Sikh community gather for a candle light vigil after prayer services at the Sikh Religious Society of Wisconsin, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012, in Brookfield, Wis. A gunman identified as former leader of a white supremacist heavy metal band killed six people at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek on Sunday before being shot to death by police. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

A day after the Aug. 5, 2012 massacre at the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, worshipers in the Sikh community gather for a candlelight vigil after prayer services at the Sikh Religious Society in Brookfield.

AP

The tragedy at Oak Creek may not be well-remembered by most Americans, but it was a turning point for the Sikh community.

On Aug. 5, 2012, a white supremacist gunman attacked the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin, where community members young and old were gathering for prayers and a communal meal. Six victims were killed and another died as a result of his injuries years later.

At the time, it was the deadliest assault on a U.S. house of worship in decades. Sadly, Sikhs are no stranger to hate and discrimination in the United States. I should know: For more than 15 years, I have spent my career as an attorney vindicating the rights of Sikhs subjected to hate crimes, workplace discrimination and other acts of bigotry against our community.

While Sikhs have faced bias since first arriving in the country in the early 1900s, a fresh wave of backlash emerged in 2001 immediately after 9/11. Many Sikhs, who keep articles of faith like turbans and unshorn beards, were met with suspicion, fear and even violence by their fellow Americans looking for someone to blame after the terrorist attacks.

Opinion bug

Opinion

In the decade between 9/11 and Oak Creek, Sikhs were attacked on the street, bullied in schools and illegally prohibited from maintaining their articles of faith in workplaces across the public and private sectors.

Advocate organizations like my own, the Sikh Coalition, worked to raise the alarm about this tide of fear and bigotry — as did members of other communities (including Muslims, Arabs and South Asians of different faiths) who were experiencing the same issues.

Now, as we pause in remembrance — and look to honor the resilience and strength of the Oak Creek community 10 years on — we are committed to taking this anniversary as a moment to reinvigorate calls for action that can help prevent such tragedies in the future.

Congress can better protect individuals by passing the Justice for Victims of Hate Crimes Act. The act will close a loophole that allows the federal government to prosecute a hate crime case only when hate is the sole motive, a difficult legal standard to meet.

Congress can protect minority institutions by passing the Nonprofit Security Grant Program Improvement Act, which will increase the amount of available funding for houses of worship to make safety and security renovations. And they can better protect us all by reintroducing and passing the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.

This critical bill will increase interagency coordination and require threat assessments of white supremacists and other domestic terrorists — an important step, and one that will not further harm the Black and Brown communities that it is meant to protect.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

For many Sikhs, a targeted assault against a house of worship, like the one in Oak Creek, was one of our worst fears. Unfortunately, the fact is that white supremacy and other forms of violent hate have only grown more emboldened — and more deadly — in the past decade. For that reason, this anniversary is the right moment to speak out and insist that we refuse to live in a society where we continue to be subjected to bigoted violence.

Hold your families tighter this weekend, because too many across our country are deprived of the opportunity to do so. Remember and empathize with those who have faced hate or discrimination — whether it meant the end of their lives or an attack on their dignity.

And then join us in action to make a safer and more inclusive society for all.

Harsimran Kaur is an attorney who serves as senior counsel at the Sikh Coalition, the nation’s largest Sikh civil rights organization.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds.See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
How to respond to Justin Fields’ training-camp struggles: a primer
Looking at the world with Cold War pessimism
Enact historic bill to fight climate change to benefit America — and Illinois
A real ‘America first’ immigration policy
CTA needs to get rid of diesel buses, not add more
Taiwan on knife’s edge of freedom
The Latest
A 28-year-old man has been charged with shooting a Chicago police officer in June.
Crime
Man who claimed he stabbed woman to death during struggle over knife is charged with felony count of ‘armed habitual criminal’
Claude Turner, 56, was arrested after the woman, in her late 30s, was found early Wednesday in a second-floor apartment in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said.
By David Struett
 
Charles Kelley (from left), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A perform during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, in June.
Music
Lady A postpones tour as Charles Kelley begins ‘journey to sobriety’
The group was set to start the tour on Aug. 13 in Nashville, but in a social media post, the band said the tour would be postponed until next year.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy coaches during training camp practice Tuesday.
Bears
Bears focus on Justin Fields’ process, knowing ‘being close isn’t good enough’
The Bears’ new offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, is learning to read Fields. The best view comes in the film room after a tough practice. And there have been plenty of those thus far in training camp.
By Patrick Finley
 
IMG_3165.jpg
Education
Organizers hope weekend race of electric go-karts will power careers in math and science among young women
“I’ve definitely had guys tell me this is a boy’s thing and I really don’t need to say anything to them. I just prove them wrong,” said Isabel Loza, 17, a senior in high school and a member of the Green Galaxy racing team.
By Allison Novelo
 
Michael Shakman — the lawyer, who fought political hiring in city, county and state government and won the decree named for him — shown with his court filings in 1978,
Springfield
Half a century, six federal judges and 10,000 docket entries later — Illinois freed from court oversight of state hiring
Gov. J.B. Pritzker moved to vacate the half-century-old Shakman decree, with state lawyers telling the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals that “there is no evidence the state is considering political factors in hiring today.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 