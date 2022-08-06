Kopech KO’d early by Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Michael Kopech’s Texas homecoming was a bust.

The White Sox right-hander, pitching in front of family and friends and a near full house at Globe Life Field Saturday night, had it all going for two innings against the Rangers, retiring the first six batters with three strikeouts.

But Ezequiel Duran homered to the opposite field leading off the third. And then with two outs, Kopech allowed two walks and two singles, including Adolis Garcia’s two-run hit making it 3-0. It took Kopech, sweating heavily in the air conditioned stadium during the third inning, 38 pitches to get through it, and he was pulled by manager Tony La Russa after allowing two hits in the fourth.

Meanwhile, former Sox right-hander Dane Dunning was holding a punchless Sox lineup to one hit over seven scoreless innings as the 47-59 Rangers went for their second win in three games in the series. The Sox (54-52), who entered trailing the first-place Twins by two games in the AL Central, have scored four runs in the series.

Dunning entered with a 1-6 record and 4.30 ERA. He struck out six and walked one through seven innings.

Kopech (3.38 ERA) gave up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four. It was his second shortest start of the season.

Garcia’s three-run double in the seventh against lefty Tanner Banks gave him five RBI and made it 7-0. The inning began with an error on third baseman Yoan Moncada, who had the only hit against Dunning.

Lopez ready

Reynaldo Lopez threw 21 pitches against Tim Anderson and Gavin Sheets in a sim game Saturday and is expected to be reinstated from the injured list (back strain) Tuesday in Kansas City.

“Outstanding. He was nasty,” manager Tony La Russa said. “He felt really good coming out of it.”

Lopez, who pitched last on July 23, owns a 2.98 ERA in 37 appearances gives La Russa “the kind of depth you need”

Pitching plans

After Lucas Giolito pitches the series finale and following Monday’s off day, Lance Lynn and a likely Triple-A Charlotte call-up — Davis Martin is a strong possibility — will start in the straight doublheader Tuesday in Kansas City. Johnny Cueto is scheduled Wednesday and Dylan Cease Thursday against the Royals.

This and that

Since making their major league debuts with the Sox in 2019, Eloy Jimenez has homered in 10 of Dylan Cease’s starts including Friday’s 2-1 win in Texas. It was the third game in a row the former Cubs prospects duo teamed up. Jimenez and Cease were acquired from the Cubs for Jose Quintana in a five-player trade on July 13, 2017.

*Jake Diekman became the fourth Sox player to reach 10 years of major league service time Saturday, joining Josh Harrison (April 10), Yasmani Grandal (June 2) and AJ Pollock (Thursday). Joe Kelly will become the fifth on Aug. 27.

*Luis Robert had a planned day off as he eases his way back from the IL (lightheadedness) and will play center field Sunday. Robert did not have any plays in center Friday but “he worked hard during practices the last two days. He was tracking down fly balls,” La Russa said.

*The Sox are 12-22 in first games of a series, including 5-12 at home.