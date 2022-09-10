The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Horoscope for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2020

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 7:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Generally, the full moon is a time of heightened conflict. However, today’s full moon is a release. Issues with your health or problems with your job will diminish. Even problems with a pet might disappear. Alphabetize your blessings!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Difficulties that might have built up in your dealings with groups or a friend will diminish because of today’s full moon. Suddenly, a solution is at hand. Everyone is happier. In fact, this is a good day to celebrate and enjoy the arts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The only full moon that takes place at the top of your chart all year is happening. Traditionally, this means you feel pulled between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career or your public reputation. However, today everything comes together in a beautiful way. You’re happy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an accident-prone day because of the full moon, which means you need to pay attention to everything you say and do. Do not be distracted by propaganda from others that you don’t agree with. Instead, be friendly with other cultures.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Financial matters have been building up recently. This concerns not only your own earnings and wealth but the wealth of someone else or shared property. Today’s full moon will bring a breakthrough to this situation. A happy solution!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the only full moon all year that is opposite your sign is taking place. Usually, this heightens tension between you and a close friend or partner. However, today this energy is softer and ushers in solutions and warm understanding. How refreshing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Issues that have been building up at work or with your health can be resolved today. A solution might be at hand. If not, certainly you will feel an improvement or a breakthrough that is welcome news. You are a sign that appreciates beauty, and today is a wonderful day for creative, artistic activities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a lovely day to schmooze and be friendly with others. You will enjoy sports events, artistic adventures, playful times with children and romantic get-togethers. There will be a heightened energy today because of the full moon; however, there will also be a sense of release and relaxed harmony.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will find a resolution to problems that might have been building up pitting your home and personal life against your career and your public reputation. Everything is suddenly easier as of today. Solutions and resolutions are at hand. Good reason to celebrate!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will enjoy studying, learning, writing and any involvement with social media because you are eager to put the word out. Prior to today, some difficulties might have held you back. But today’s full moon is a breakthrough and you feel it. It’s a welcome relief.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Financial issues might have been building up for some time, perhaps related to your earnings, or a purchase, or something to do with a possession that you own. Whatever the case, today, you will feel some kind of resolution or a solution to your problems. Glory hallelujah!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place. Possibly, you have felt increased tension dealing with partners, spouses and close friends in the last few days. If so, today will bring a relief of some kind. These problems will be diminished. A good thing.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Colin Firth (1960) shares your birthday. You are determined, hard-working and efficient. You make a strong impression on others even though you appear reserved. You are a romantic and a bit of a dreamer. This year you will experience more solitude because it’s important to learn and study. You want to know more and understand yourself at a deeper level.

