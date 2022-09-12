The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 12, 2022
Dakotah Earley returns home four months after he was shot during robbery in Lincoln Park. ‘Hell, it’s been a journey’

“God has made sure we can be here to tell the story. Dakotah Earley is home,” Earley’s mom wrote on Twitter.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Dakotah Earley eats Wendy’s chili, his favorite according to his mother, after having wires removed from his mouth almost two months after he was shot during a mugging in Lincoln Park. He returned home from the hospital Friday.

Joy Dobbs/Twitter

After undergoing several surgeries, including amputation of part of his leg, Dakotah Earley has finally returned home four months after he was shot at point-blank range during a robbery in Lincoln Park.

“It’s been a long day and night, hell, it’s been a journey,” Earley’s mom Joy Dobbs tweeted. “God has made sure we can be here to tell the story.”

Earley, 24, was shot on the street May 6 after as a robber demanded his cellphone and passcode, police said. Tyshon Brownlee, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in the attack.

Earley’s jaw was wired shut as doctors treated his wounds, and he was unable to speak for two months. He left the ICU at Illinois Masonic Medical Center in early June and was taken off dialysis.

He spent much of the summer in acute rehab where he learned to use a prosthetic leg, according to his mother.

Earley was studying to be a chef when he was attacked. “He’s doing great but there’s still hurdles to jump,” Dobbs said in June.

