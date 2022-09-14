Horoscope for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Stay on top of your money scene because both the moon and unpredictable Uranus are lined up in your Money House. You might get a windfall! Or something might demand your attention? A work-related romance might begin for some of you. (This will be a surprise!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the moon is in your sign lined up with unpredictable Uranus and dancing with fair Venus. This is a wonderful day to follow love or to schmooze with someone. It’s a day for pleasant surprises. It’s also a day to celebrate your freedom!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Something going on behind the scenes might catch you off guard. Very likely, it will be a pleasant surprise. Perhaps an old flame? Whatever happens might spur you to take action and finish a project in a productive way. Tally ho!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Very likely, a friend or a member of a group will surprise you in some way. Or perhaps, you will meet someone new who is unusual? This is a lovely day to enjoy the company of others, especially doing something spontaneous. “Fly me to the moon!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Very possibly, you will be surprised by someone in a position of authority — perhaps a parent, teacher, boss or a member of the police. (Busted!) Actually, this surprise could be financially beneficial for you. Gifts and goodies might come your way! Enjoy physical activity with friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

An unexpected chance to travel or do something different might occur today. If so, you will have to act quickly because this window of opportunity is brief. This is the classic day to develop a crush or fall in love with someone who is “different.” It’s also a great day to schmooze.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep your pockets open because a bonus, gift or money might come your way today. Almost certainly, something unexpected will affect your financial arrangement with someone else, perhaps a partner. Double check details about wills, inheritances and shared property.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A partner or close friend might throw you a curveball today. And it might be fun to catch! This is a wonderfully, romantic day. For example, it’s the kind of day where love at first sight might blossom. You will be attracted to someone who is a bit different from you, someone exciting and alluring.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something unexpected might affect your job today or even your health. Others might have a pleasant surprise that relates to a pet. Perhaps you will get a new pet? Whatever the case, this is a fun-filled day that encourages flirtations with bosses and people in authority. Woot!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A surprise invitation might come your way today. If so, respond quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief. New love might spark your interest. Accept invitations to party. Enjoy sports events; however, guard against accidents with children.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a passionate, romantic day! (Be still my beating heart.) Stock the fridge because a spontaneous meeting might take place at your home today. It could be something tempting and intimate, or it might be a family surprise. (Let’s face it, your gonads are in overdrive.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today is full of pleasant surprises and interruptions, which means you have to stay on your toes to go with the flow and keep up with what’s happening around you. (Exciting!) This is also the kind of day where you will have new ideas, meet new faces and see new places.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jessica Brown Findlay (1987) shares your birthday. You are kind, generous and often set your sights too high for yourself because you strive for perfection. You are a witty, fascinating conversationalist. People always enjoy being in your company. This is a quieter year for you. Focus on relationships this year, especially ones that will be beneficial for you.

