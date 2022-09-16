The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 16, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

3 teens wounded in Archer Heights shooting

They were attacked at a gas station in the 4300 block of West 47th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 teens wounded in Archer Heights shooting
Screen_Shot_2022_09_16_at_2.05.31_AM.png

Sun-times file

Three teens were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Archer Heights.

They were at a gas station in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when someone in a green Chevy Tahoe opened fire, Chicago police said.

A boy, 16, was struck in the left leg and taken to StrogerHospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left foot and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the right leg. He was taken to Mount SinaiHospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
Chicago police shot at while responding to call near Humboldt Park
Man shot while driving in Wrigleyville
Chicago police release photos of suspect who shot man on Red Line train
State Sen. Michael Hastings, whose wife accused him of domestic violence, faces mounting political, personal issues
Northwestern professor takes on ‘forever chemicals,’ and he just might win
Private booters could soon be allowed to kick operations into gear across Chicago
The Latest
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Chicago police shot at while responding to call near Humboldt Park
The officers were in the 4200 block of West North Avenue when someone in a white jeep began shooting at them, according to officials. No one was hit.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago police investigate a black sedan that a 31-year-old gunshot victim was driving at Clark and Addison near Wrigley Field, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The 31-year-old man was shot while driving in the 3900 block of North Clark Street. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Crime
Man shot while driving in Wrigleyville
The man was in the 3900 block of North Clark Street when a black car drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police search for suspect who shot man Sep. 7, 2022 on Red Line train.
Crime
Chicago police release photos of suspect who shot man on Red Line train
The man, 31, was shot in the neck around 7:20 p.m. Sept. 7 after getting into an argument on the train, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Colleague’s cancer talk annoys wife of far sicker man
As her husband suffers through years of harsh symptoms and treatments, woman wishes a co-worker would keep quiet about her recent diagnosis.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
State Sen. Michael Hastings.
The Watchdogs
State Sen. Michael Hastings, whose wife accused him of domestic violence, faces mounting political, personal issues
The state spent nearly $150,000 to settle a civil discrimination case involving the Frankfurt Democrat. But Hastings faces serious new personal accusations from his estranged wife that threaten to derail his once-promising political career.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 