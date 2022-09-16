3 teens wounded in Archer Heights shooting

Three teens were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Archer Heights.

They were at a gas station in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when someone in a green Chevy Tahoe opened fire, Chicago police said.

A boy, 16, was struck in the left leg and taken to StrogerHospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left foot and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the right leg. He was taken to Mount SinaiHospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

