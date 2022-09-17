Horoscope for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 4:30 p.m. Chicago time for the rest of the day. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is another challenging day. It’s important to know that if you are disappointed or angry with someone, or vice versa, the problem might simply be some kind of confusion. Someone is missing the facts. It’s really a misunderstanding or an incorrect assumption. Clarify things.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Once again, this is a poor day for financial matters because you might be deceived or confused about something. This can even apply to shopping. Definitely restrict shopping to food and gas after 4:30 p.m. Chicago time. Also, save your receipts and the box.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today, you’re in a dreamy state and very sensitive to your environment. However, this “fuzzy” state of mind might result in misunderstandings with others. Do be aware of this. Family discussions will go off the rails if you don’t pay attention.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Unfortunately, this is another day of languishing about and feeling low energy plus a general kind of confusion in all your communications with others. Naturally, this robs you of your motivation. Cope as best you can. Postpone what you don’t have to deal with. Tomorrow is another day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your efforts to deal with friends and groups might be misunderstood today or misinterpreted because this is another fuzzy day subject to confusion and a feeling of general malaise. Double check anything to do with money and your possessions to avoid later regrets.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Unfortunately, the financial confusion you might have felt yesterday continues today. Furthermore, you might find yourself at odds with a parent, boss or an authority figure. Do not assert yourself or throw your weight around until you discover the truth of the matter. Someone might be deceiving you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Tread carefully! This seems to be another day where you feel you are walking on eggshells. Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues because they are subject to confusion and misunderstandings. Trust your own gut feelings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be careful in discussions about inheritances, shared property, wills, debt and insurance issues today because disputes are likely as well as confusion. A friend or a group might not have the full picture or if they do, they might not share everything with you. Tread carefully!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a tricky day because communication with others is poor, at best. In fact, if you think something fishy is going on, it probably is. Check the moon alert before making a move. Having said that, you will have to cooperate with others today — no question.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Whether you are at work today or doing any task that you set for yourself, you will feel misled or confused about something. Join the club — we number millions. This is a confusing day for many people. However, be smart and avoid confrontations with others. Go lightly.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Parents need to be patient with their kids because confused communications and assumptions can lead to bad decisions. If you’re not sure what’s happening, do your best to investigate, but wait until next week to get the facts. This same element of confusion applies to romantic relationships.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Conversations with family members are vague and confusing today. Therefore, do not base any important decisions on these interactions. In fact, avoid any important decisions during the moon alert. Today you will have to go along to get along, especially with partners and close friends.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ian Whyte (1971) shares your birthday. You are helpful to others. You are practical, intelligent and organized. You also have a great sense of comic timing. This is a year of change for you, which means you have to be light on your feet and ready to adapt to new opportunities and new situations. Let go of what is holding you back.

