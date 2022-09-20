The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Menu planner: Plan your dinner around pork chop saute

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Pork chop saute with cherry-balsamic reduction.

Gwynn Galvin, SwirlsOfFlavor.com

Pork chop saute with cherry balsamic reduction

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 bone-in, center-cut pork loin chops, about 1 pound 12 ounces

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, divided

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons butter, divided

2 large shallots, finely chopped, about 1/2 cup

1/2 cup dried tart red cherries

1/2 cup unsalted chicken broth

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Sprinkle chops with 1/4 teaspoon thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt and the pepper. Cook chops 5 to 6 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Transfer to serving dish; keep warm. In same skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter. Add shallots, cherries and remaining thyme and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, 3 minutes or until shallots are just tender. Add broth and vinegar. Boil until mixture reduces slightly, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add remaining butter and sugar, stirring continuously, until butter is melted and sauce forms. Serve sauce with pork chops.

Per serving: 341 calories, 40 grams protein, 11 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 5.4 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 122 milligrams cholesterol, 388 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Oven-fried chicken with crunchy broccoli slaw

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 to 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 1/4 cups buttermilk, divided

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

8 well-trimmed boneless skinless chicken thighs (2 to 2 1/4 pounds)

1 cup crushed reduced-fat whole-grain crackers

1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 (12-ounce) package broccoli slaw

2 green onions, chopped

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place a wire rack inside a rimmed baking pan and lightly coat with cooking spray. In a shallow baking dish, combine paprika, 1 cup buttermilk and salt and pepper. Add chicken; turn to coat. Let marinate while crushing crackers. Place crushed crackers in a pie plate. Remove chicken from buttermilk mixture; coat with crackers, pressing gently to help them adhere. Place chicken on rack; bake 30 to 35 minutes, turning halfway through, until crispy and temperature reaches 165 degrees in the center of thickest piece of chicken. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, vinegar and remaining 1/4 cup buttermilk. Add broccoli slaw and onions to dressing; toss to combine. Serve dressing with chicken.

Per serving: 436 calories, 43 grams protein, 17 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 4.2 grams saturated fat, 26 grams carbohydrate, 209 milligrams cholesterol, 645 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Creamy potato salad

Makes about 11 cups

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 to 12 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 pounds small new potatoes

1/2 cup low-fat sour cream

1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 ribs celery, thinly sliced

6 medium radishes, thinly sliced

1 medium red bell pepper, diced

3/4 cup roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley

1/4 cup chopped fresh tarragon (optional)

In a large saucepan, cover potatoes with cold water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 12 to 15 minutes or until tender. Drain and run under cold water to cool. Cut into quarters. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, vinegar, salt and black pepper. Add potatoes, celery, radishes and bell pepper; toss to coat. Fold in the parsley and tarragon, if using.

Per cup: 110 calories, 4 grams protein, 1 gram fat (11% calories from fat), 0.4 gram saturated fat, 20 grams carbohydrate, 2 milligrams cholesterol, 166 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Chicken with carrots and potatoes

Into a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, place 8 medium potatoes (cut into 1/4-inch slices), 1 small sliced onion and 2 cups baby carrots. Combine 1/2 cup fat-free chicken broth, 1 teaspoon minced garlic and 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme; pour over vegetables. Combine 1 teaspoon paprika and 1/2 teaspoon salt; rub over 8 skinless bone-in chicken thighs. Place chicken on top of vegetables. Cover and cook on low 5 hours or until chicken is done and vegetables are softened.

Lemony shrimp salad with couscous

Place 1 cup couscous in a large bowl. Pour 1 cup boiling water, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper over couscous. Cover; let stand 5 minutes and fluff with fork. Meanwhile, into a medium bowl, place 1 1/2 pounds cooked and deveined shrimp, 8 ounces trimmed fresh snap peas (cut into bite-size pieces), 1 pint grape tomatoes (halved), 3/4 cup torn fresh basil leaves, 2 thinly sliced green onions, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 teaspoons lemon zest and 3 tablespoons lemon juice; toss to combine. Serve over couscous.

Pasta pesto with goat cheese

Cook 12 ounces gemelli or other short pasta according to directions; drain and return to pot. To the pasta, add 1/2 cup prepared pesto, 4 ounces crumbled goat cheese, 1/2 cup torn fresh basil leaves, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; toss to coat.

Top loin steaks and mushrooms

For the rub: In a small bowl, combine 3 large cloves minced garlic, 2 1/2 teaspoons lemon pepper seasoning and 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano. In a medium bowl, combine 1 pound medium whole fresh mushrooms, 1 medium onion (cut into 1-inch pieces), 2 tablespoons olive oil and 2 teaspoons of the rub; toss. Alternately, thread mushrooms and onion onto six (12-inch) metal skewers. Finish with a lemon wedge. Press remaining rub onto 2 (about 1 1/2 pounds total) boneless top loin steaks (1 inch thick). Place steaks and kebabs on grill over medium. Grill steaks, uncovered, 15 to 18 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Grill kebabs 6 to 8 minutes or until mushrooms are tender, turning occasionally. Remove vegetables from skewers; toss with 1/4 cup crumbled Greek feta cheese. Carve steaks. Season steaks and vegetables with salt and pepper; serve.

