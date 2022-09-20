The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Maury Wills, Dodgers’ base-stealing shortstop, dies at 89

By  Beth Harris | Associated Press
   
LOS ANGELES — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89.

Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by family members. No cause of death was given.

Wills played on World Series title teams in 1959, ‘63 and ‘65 during his first eight seasons with the Dodgers. He also played for Pittsburgh and Montreal before returning to the Dodgers from 1969-72, when he retired.

During his 14-year career, Wills batted .281 with 2,134 hits and 586 stolen bases in 1,942 games.

He was the National League MVP in 1962, led the NL in stolen bases from 1960-65, was a seven-time All-Star selection and won Gold Glove Awards in 1961 and ‘62.

Wills had an ill-fated stint managing the Seattle Mariners from 1980-81, going 26-56 with a winning percentage of .317.

