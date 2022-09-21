The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Charges against state Sen. Emil Jones III show cheap price of corruption in Illinois

The paltry $5,000 kickback Emil Jones III was allegedly promised in a scheme with the red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC is indicative of how easily some of our elected leaders can apparently be bought off.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Charges against state Sen. Emil Jones III show cheap price of corruption in Illinois
Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, speaks to members of the media after stepping out of the closed door negotiations for the next Senate President at the Illinois State Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Springfield, Ill.

Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, in 2020.

AP

Five thousand dollars.

That may seem like a lot of money — to a junior high school student who baby-sits or mows neighborhood lawns for extra cash.

For an Illinois legislator, $5,000 should be no big deal. Chump change.

But that and a vow to employ an unnamed associate is pretty much all it took for State Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago,to break the law, according to the feds.

Editorial

Editorial

Let’s be clear: No elected leader should seek or take a bribe of any amount. But the paltry kickback Jones was allegedly promised in a scheme with the red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC is indicative of how easily some of our elected leaders can be bought off to do the wrong thing.

No wonder most Americans don’t trust politicians. Less than half the adults in the United States — 44% — say they have a great deal or a fair amount of confidence in people who hold or are running for public office, according to a 2021 Gallup poll.

Unfortunately, there is no shortage of other examples that illustrate why many Chicago area residents feel let down by their elected leaders.

Jones, the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr., isn’t the only politician who has been snared in the federal investigation of SafeSpeed deals, Sun-Times reporters Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles reminded us. Other politicians who have faced charges related to SafeSpeed include the late ex-state Sen. Martin Sandovalformer Crestwood Mayor Louis Prestaformer Worth Township Supervisor John O’Sullivan and former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci.

Just two months ago, Jones III’s former colleague, Tom Cullerton, was sentenced to a year in prison in an embezzlement case.

Then in July, former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th), a member of the most prominent political family in Chicago, was sent behind bars for four months for lying to banking regulators and filing false income tax returns.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Jones III agreed to protect SafeSpeed LLC from legislation in the Illinois General Assembly in exchange for the money and the job, federal prosecutors said. Then, he allegedly lied about doing so to the FBI.

Given that the charges filed against Jones III were written up in a document known as an information, he is expected to plead guilty.

Jones III has yet to resign his seat in the Legislature, but on Wednesday he gave up his committee chair and vice chair spots and his position as an assistant majority leader, the Sun-Times’ Mitchell Armentrout reported.

The elder Jones said the charges filed against his son “do not reflect the man he is.”

But if the younger Jones does eventually admit to the wrongdoing, the plea will make clear how he is part of the corruption problem.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Wanted: Election workers for Cook County
Keep taxpayers from paying the price for bad behavior by city workers
Museum of Science and Industry brings down the big top on once-beloved circus exhibit
Thumbs up for return of Chicago Architecture Biennial in 2023
The persistent problem of preschool expulsions
With fall and lower temps ahead, the new COVID-19 booster is essential
The Latest
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
2 teens wounded in Garfield Park drive-by attack
The 16-year-olds were shot on the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois state Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, speaks to members of the media in Springfield in January of 2020.
Springfield
State Sen. Emil Jones III gives up leadership posts after federal bribery charges — but not his Senate seat
As Republicans called for the Far South Side legislator to resign altogether, Jones III has yet to publicly address the charges against him.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Election workers help voters before they cast their ballots at a South Side elementary school during the 2022 Illinois primary on June 28.
Editorials
Wanted: Election workers for Cook County
Thousands of workers are needed to fill vacancies in the suburbs.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Jose Abreu of the White Sox gets the final out of a game against the Guardians in May.
White Sox
Guardians fielding a division championship team — for $130 million less than White Sox
White Sox went into season as World Series contenders, and Guardians weren’t built to win.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields throwing a pass against the Packers in their Week 2 game at Lambeau Field.
Sports
Letting QB Justin Fields throw is most sensible choice for Bears’ present, future
Fields has thrown the fewest passes of any NFL starter this season. That’s not accomplishing anything. It’s not the way to win now, nor does it provide any insight into whether he should be the focus of the Bears’ future.
By Jason Lieser
 